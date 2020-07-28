How To Make Kashi Halwa - The Famous Ash Gourd Dessert Of Udupi Cuisine

This classic sweet-treat is made of ash gourd and oodles of ghee and dry fruits

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Indian cuisine is as diversified as the country's culture. It is like Pandora's box, with countless regional and sub-regional cuisines. One such example is Udupi food culture - the 'vegetarian hub' of Karnataka, as described by many. It forms an integral part of Mangalorean cuisine and boasts of dishes made of locally produced grains, spices and vegetables. As per food expert and notable blogger Ashwin Rajagopalan, Udupi is no less than a retreat for several foodies, with the most popular dish being the omnipresent Masala Dosa.





But trust us, masala dosa is just one of the many unique dishes Udupi cuisine offers!





Here we bring you another such popular dish of the Udupi cuisine that is generally prepared during celebratory feasts as an alternative to kesari bath - it is called kashi halwa. This classic sweet-treat is made of ash gourd (petha) and oodles of ghee and dry fruits. Kashi halwa has a soft and tender texture and melts in your mouth in no time. It can also be an ideal addition to your dessert menu to satisfy your sweet tooth.





Here's The Recipe For Kashi Halwa (Ash Gourd Halwa):

Ingredients:

2 cups of grated ash gourd





Half cup sugar (or more, as per taste)





A pinch of salt





A pinch of saffron (kesar)





3 to 4 tablespoons of ghee





2 tablespoon dry fruits and nuts of your choice





Half teaspoon cardamom (elaichi) powder





Method:

Step 1. Take a kadhai and add the grated ash gourd to it.





Step 2. Cook it on medium flame till the excess water evaporates.





Step 3. Add sugar and saffron to the well-cooked ash gourd and stir. After a while, add a pinch of salt to it. You may also add food colour instead of saffron.





Step 4. When the sugar gets completely dissolved, add ghee to it and stir continuously; leave one tablespoon ghee for later use.





Step 5. Add the left-over 1 tablespoon ghee to a pan and fry the dry fruits and nuts.





Step 6. Add the dry fruits and nuts and cardamom powder to the halwa and cook till it releases ghee.





Try this kasha halwa at home and let us know how you like it.




















