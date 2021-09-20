What is your go-to snack for your evening chai? It is samosa, isn't it?! We Indians love samosa, so much that we can't have enough of it. There is a certain joy in biting into a crispy samosa that just soothes our stomach. Traditionally, samosas have a masala aloo stuffing but it doesn't mean we can't change up it up occasionally. We were on a quest the find a recipe that would taste better than samosa and we stumble upon crunchy heaven. Mutton keema samosa is a delicious haven for meat lovers. It is one of the most popular snacks in India as the crispiness of the samosa is met with a juicy and meaty surprise.

Keema samosa goes well with tomato ketchup.

How To Make Mutton Keema Samosa | Keema Samosa Recipe











To make keema samosa, you need to make the samosa stuffing and the samosa dough.











Start by preparing the stuffing. Marinate the mutton keema with ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder and curd for at least twenty minutes. The longer you let the keema marinate the better. Take a saucepan and heat oil. Saute sliced onions and garam masala till the onions have turned golden brown. Add the marinated keema and let it cook. Add chopped ginger and dry fruits for a flavourful kick.







Now for the samosa dough, knead together salt, refined flour and oil to make a stiff dough. Divide it into small balls





and shape it in a way that you can place the stuffing and create the samosa. Deep the fry the raw samosas and the dish is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Mutton Keema Samosa.











Enjoy these sizzling hot samosas with fresh pudina chutney for your evening snack.





Also Read:





Doesn't this mutton keema recipe sound divine? Then what are you waiting for?! Make this delicious recipe at home and do tell us how you liked it in the comments section.



