Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Mutton Korma At Home

Tender, flavoursome, succulent and sensational, mutton korma is all that and more!

Non-vegetarians love their meat like nothing else! From mutton kebabs to korma, serve it to them in any form and they are sure to lick their fingers clean. And let's be honest, the craving for a delicious bowl of korma can lead even the laziest of us to the kitchen to cook some. While normally, we would simply head out to our favourite restaurant to gorge on chicken or mutton delicacies, the Coronavirus pandemic has surely made us wary of eating out yet. But the bright side is that many of us have discovered the chef in us during the lockdown. From cooking the classic butter chicken at home to dishing out succulent tikkas from our own kitchen, we have done it all.





However, we often falter over the thought of cooking the rich gravies, given how long and tedious the process can be. Mutton korma is one of the most popular non-vegetarian curries in India. From restaurant menus to dinner parties at home, one cannot get enough of this mouth-watering dish. But did you know you can make mutton korma at home with an absolutely easy recipe? Yes, you read that right. No more ordering from outside or waiting for the pandemic to get over to run to your favourite restaurant to treat your taste buds to mutton korma!





Mutton Korma Recipe:

Here is a mutton korma recipe that can be made at home with a few easy steps.





In this recipe, mutton is added to a wok full of oil and fried onions along with curd, salt, water, coriander powder, red chilli powder. They are stirred together or a while and mixed with garlic, ginger, cloves, green cardamom and cinnamon sticks. The mutton is then covered and slow cooked till tender. Slow cooking helps all the spicy flavours to seep in deep. It is garnished with more of fried onions right before serving hot. It can be served with steamed rice or butter naan for a wholesome meal.





Find the full recipe of mutton korma here.





Try it at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







