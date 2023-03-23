If there's one kind of preparation that would be part of practically every cuisine - it would have to be the humble stew or curry. Nearly every country and region has its own version of these gravy dishes that pair well with rice, breads, noodles and more. Recently, popular food guide Taste Atlas released a list of the world's best-rated stews and curries. And of course, Indian recipes featured prominently in the list! There were seven different recipes in the top 50 list. Take a look:

Food professionals from all over the world had curated these ratings for the best stews and curries. They shared the curries from different countries and rated them out of 5 to create the list. "The best stews and curries in the world - rated by TasteAtlas audience. What is your favourite," they wrote in the caption of the post. Shared on March 18, 2023, the post has already received over 3.4k likes and hundreds of comments.

The top-rated stew was the Phaneang curry from Thailand, followed by kare from Japan at second place. The signature Sichuan hot pot from China came in the third place, while the Vietnamese stew was fourth. On fifth position was none other than shahi paneer! Interestingly, it had the same rating as the other runners-up in the list, that is, 4.7. Bhrawan Da Dhaba in Amritsar was touted to be the best place to eat this humble curry.





On position number 10, rated 4.6 was the humble keema - said to be tasting the best at the iconic Leopold Café in Mumbai. After this, on 16th position was the chicken Korma rated at 4.5. The humble dal and the Goan vindaloo both had 4.4 rating and featured at positions 26 and 31 respectively. Meanwhile, pav bhaji and dal tadka were at the 39th and 40th positions respectively. Interestingly, chicken tikka masala was also on the list at number 38, but was listed as a British curry and not an Indian one.





If all this chatter about curries has got you drooling, we have just what you need. Here is a list of all the curries from across India. India is home to some of the most delicious and tantalising curry preparations, and every region has its own set of wholesome ingredients and cooking techniques.





Click here for our list of some of the best Indian curries.