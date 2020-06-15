Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make One-Pot Pressure Cooker Chicken Curry In Less Than 30 Mins

Highlights Due to its blunt taste chicken derives flavours from various ingredients

This one-pot chicken curry can be defined as quick-fix for weekday meals

All you need to do is put together all the ingredients and pressure cook

There's no doubt that chicken curry characterises comfort meal for a number of non-vegetarians. Chicken can be dubbed as one of the most popular food choices among people due to its innumerable recipes. From the rich and luscious butter chicken to a simple stew - there's a long list of chicken-based recipes across India. Owing to its blunt taste, chicken derives its flavours from various aromatic spices used in a particular recipe. This feature makes chicken a popular choice among people for various kinds of food experiments.





Keeping these factors in mind, we bring you a simple one-pot chicken curry recipe that can be prepared in a pressure cooker in no time. This one-pot chicken curry can also be defined as a quick-fix for your weekday meals. All you need to do is put together all the ingredients and pressure cook the curry with minimal effort. What makes this recipe different from other chicken curries is the usage of whole spices. Other than turmeric powder, all the spices used in this recipe are whole, making the dish extremely flavoursome.





Also Read: The History of Butter Chicken, Indian Cuisine's Most Loved Curry

All the spices used in this recipe are whole, making the dish extremely flavoursome

Here's The Recipe For One Pot Pressure Cooker Chicken Curry:

Ingredients:

Chicken - 500gm





Potato - 2 (each cut into 2 halves)





Onion - 2-3 (medium sized - chopped)





Ginger - 1 tablespoon (coarsely crushed)





Garlic cloves - 6-7





Green chilli - 2-3 (sliced)





Tomatoes - 1-2 (chopped)





Turmeric powder - 1 teaspoon





Cinnamon - 2 sticks





Cloves - 4-5





Cardamom- 2-3





Bay leaf - 1





Black pepper (whole) - 4-5





Cumin-coriander seeds- 1 teaspoon each





Red chilli (whole) - 2





Salt and sugar - as per taste





Lemon juice - 1 tablespoon





Oil- 1 tablespoon





Method:

Clean the chicken and marinate with lemon juice and salt. Keep it aside.





Pour oil in a pressure cooker and heat on a medium flame.





Add bay leaf, whole red chilli, cumin-coriander seeds, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and black pepper. Temper till the spices crackle.





Add onion, ginger, garlic and green chilli and sauté till the onions get translucent in colour.





Add tomato, potato, turmeric, salt and sugar and sauté for some time till the tomatoes turn soft.





Finally, add the chicken and mix well with all the masalas. Add one or two cup of water and close the lid.





Pressure-cook the chicken for 3-4 whistles and turn off flame. Wait till the pressure of the cooker release naturally.





Serve it hot with some butter on it (optional).





The one pot pressure cooker chicken curry tastes the best with steam rice. You can also serve it with toasted bread or plain chapatti.





Try it at home today and let us know your feedback. Bon Appétit!



















