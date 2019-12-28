Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich One-Pot Lentil Soup Is Perfect For Your Winter Diet

This protein-rich lentil soup is ideal for your weight loss diet.

Highlights Lentils are known to be rich in proteins among other nutrients.

This lentil soup is ideal for weight loss diet during winters.

Here's an easy recipe to make this one-pot lentil soup.

One food that provides the warmth we so badly need during this freezing weather is a large bowl of hot soup. A delicious nutritious soup can also prove to be a great addition to weight loss diet during winters when we are too lazy to get out of our cosy blanket to go to the gym. Soup is made with uncooked vegetables that retain their maximum nutritional value. A bowl of soup makes for a healthy, light meal that is perfect for dinner when you want to go easy on your stomach. If you are looking to lose weight, proteins are what you should be having; hence, we present to you a protein-rich lentil soup that will help you out.





Lentils are known to be rich in proteins among other nutrients, making them a must-include food in your weight loss diet. There are various types of lentils available but we are making this soup with yellow lentil or moong dal. However, you can opt for any lentil of your choice.





This is a one-pot dish, meaning, you just have to gather all the ingredients and thrown them all in one pot and just leave them to cook. It saves a lot of time and effort, which is exactly you need in the times of dipped temperatures. In addition to protein-rich moong dal, other nutritional vegetables are added, like carrots, spinach, tomatoes and coriander leaves.





Protein-Rich Lentil Soup Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup yellow lentil or moong dal

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

1 cup spinach, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

Half inch ginger, grated

Salt and black pepper to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

1 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter)





Method

Soak the dal for half an hour before preparing the soup. Then combine all the ingredients and put them in pressure cooker. Add water as required. You can also use vegetable stock instead of water; it will make the soup taste better. Let the dal cook along with other ingredients in the pressure cook. Garnish the soup with coriander leaves. You can top it with a dollop of ghee (clarified butter), which is a great food to have during winters.





That's all. Your one pot lentil soup is ready.





Try this protein-rich lentil soup during winters for dinner, preferably, as it is minus any carbohydrates. This soup will fit perfectly in your winter-special weight loss diet.









