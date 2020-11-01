Is Rava Or Suji Safe For Diabetics? 4 Recipes That'll Steal Your Heart

A diabetes diet should be replete with foods that are rich in fibre

Highlights Diabetics should eat at regular intervals

Diabetics need to keep their calorie intake in check

Diabetics should refrain from simple carbs

Call it suji, rava or semolina, there is no running away from the fact that this superfood is an intrinsic part of our lives now and we must know if it is worth all the hype. Why is there a suji alternative to almost every known snack, and why can't nutritionists stop gushing about it? If it is so healthy, the does it make a good addition to a diabetes diet as well? As we all know diabetes is a common metabolic condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels. Many nutritious foods like potatoes and jaggery are also are not deemed fit for diabetics. Is suji safe, or best to avoid? Let's find out.





A diabetes diet should be replete with foods that are rich in fibre and low in glycaemic index. These foods help enable slow release of sugar in the bloodstream, and prevent abnormal blood sugar spikes.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: 5 Whole Grain Desi Flat Bread Recipes For Diabetics)





Ms Jyoti Bhatt, Senior Dietician from Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre Ms Jyoti Bhatt explains why rava could be a good idea, if used in moderation. She says "rava is a coarse flour made from durum wheat, a hard type of wheat. Semolina is a great source of many minerals and fiber - nutrients that may help improving blood sugar levels and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.

(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Neem Tea May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels - Recipe Inside)





The Glycemic index of Rawa is 66 , this comes under moderate GI and its Glycemic load is 14 which again falls under moderate GL range. If made with a combination of vegetables in form of upma or vegetables rava uppam or rava dosa, rava could actually make for a viable option."





Here are three of our favourite rava recipes of all times that you may like to make at home:





Diabetic-Friendly Rava Recipes:





Masala Rava Idli

The puffy rice cakes you love, except without rice! This healthy variant if idli also comes with the goodness of carrots and other healing spices.





Idli is a nutritious breakfast





Rava Utthappam

Loaded with vegetables of your choice, this savoury pancake-like dish is again a yummy breakfast you can treat yourself with on a particularly lazy and laid-back day.





Rava Dosa

It is crispy, healthy and oh-so-yummy! This rava dosa filled with a yummy onion filling is a show-stealer in more ways than one.





Rava is also called suji



Promoted Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com

Suji dhokla

Dhokla fans, you would not want to miss this. This spongy Gujarati dish is a stellar recipe for days you are craving for something yummy yet flavourful. Since it is steamed, you do not have to worry so much about the calorie-load either.





Try these recipes and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



