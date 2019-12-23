Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Thattai, South India's Famous Rice Cracker (Recipe Video Inside)

The rice cracker is incredibly easy to prepare at home too.

When it comes to snacks, South India knows how to make most of their seasonal and local produce. Take for instance, banana or tapioca chips. In addition to being delicious, they truly celebrate the bounty of the region. Another stellar snack hailing from the south is Thattai. A crispy cracker that is made with rice flour is prepared widely during festivals like Janmashtami. It is available in many versions, plain, salty and sweet. Thattai is also known as "Nippattu" in Karnataka and "Chekkalu" in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is one of the most hot-selling snack items in local markets and groceries of Telangana.





The rice cracker is incredibly easy to prepare at home too. With the help of this recipe by famous food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, you can learn how to make market-style Thattai at home. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel, 'Manjula's Kitchen'. You only need a handful of ingredients to get it right, but a whole lot of patience to make it wafer thin and crispy. These deep-fried crackers are a hit with both kids and adults, alike. You can serve it to your guests, or pack some for picnics or long train journeys. You can tuck into them alone or pair them with tangy chutney or sauce - this desi nacho would not disappoint. Here's the recipe video of Thattai, try it at home and let us know how you liked it.

