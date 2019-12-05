Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Traditional Maharashtrian Pithla At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Maharashtrian Pithla, a hot andrich preparation made with gram flour

Maharashtrian cuisine is immensely rich and diverse. Maharashtrian curries especially make for a delectable experience. Think Maharashtrian food and you are bound to picture pav bhaji, missal and vada pav, but there are many delicacies that should be up your foodie checklist, if you are a fan of natural flavours. If you are a vegetarian, there's plenty for you to pick and choose. Maharashtrian Pithla, a hot and rich preparation made with gram flour or chickpea flour, is one such soulful treat we cannot get enough of.





Pithla is usually paired with bhakri (flatbread) along with thecha (a green chilli relish). Pithala is cooked until it reaches a semisolid and luscious consistency. The comfort food is ideal for days you are looking to eat something flavourful but nothing too elaborate. It is easy to cook, delectable to bite into and oh-so-quick to prepare. For the stellar preparation, you would need besan, onion, green chillies, curry leaves, cilantro, fresh garlic paste, haldi, cumin, mustard seeds, hing, water, oil and salt.





So what are you waiting for? Don your apron and get started and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. We are sure it will liven up your dinner spread. You can also make it for family gatherings and weekend brunches. Here's the recipe video of Maharashtrian Pithla by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa. The recipe was poste don the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.

