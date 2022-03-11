Having leftover rice or roti after a meal is a common affair in all homes. Most of us like to renew them for the next meal while many of us forget about them the moment we put them in the back of the fridge. While it is highly recommended to not waste food and make wiser choices when it comes to these leftover items, having the same dish more than once isn't the most pleasing experience, is it? On days like this, you can trust us to fix you up with one of the yummiest ways to revamp leftover rice!





We came across a YouTube video by food blogger Reshu Singh on her channel 'Cooking With Reshu' and it has intrigued us! In the video, Reshu can be seen making crispy and crunchy rice papads with the help of cooked rice. With one of the simplest ingredient list and recipe, we are sure you will be making this again and again. Could there be a better way to revamp leftover rice? We don't think so! Try it out for yourself, here is the recipe:

How To Make leftover Rice Papad l Leftover Rice Papad Recipe:

You could either prepare the rice from scratch or use leftover rice for the dish. All you need to do is boil the rice well and pressure cook it until it is soggy. Once the rice is cooked enough; mash it to prepare a rice mixture with some salt. Once the mix is ready, make tiny balls out of the dough and spread with the help of a flat surfaced plate of rolling pin. Let these rolled rice papads dry in the sun for at least a day. You can keep these homemade rice papads in an airtight container for well over 5-6 months. For the detailed recipe, watch the video here:

Interesting, isn't it? Go on; prepare these leftover rice papads for the easiest and crunchiest addition to your everyday meal.