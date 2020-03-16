SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: Make Green Chilly Pickle At Home Within 5 Minutes (Recipe Video Inside)

We have a recipe with the help of which you can get spicy and lip-smacking pickle in a matter of few minutes. Yes, you heard us. This chilli pickle recipe is sure to make you drool.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: March 16, 2020 17:00 IST

Picture this. You rush back to home after office; you are starving, but you hold back from grabbing a snack from outside. You have resolved to eat at home, which is a good choice any day. However, you go back home and find dal chawal. You are wishing if only there was something that would spruce up the modest meal, some delicious accompaniment, perhaps?  This is when delish pickles come in handy. In India, pickles are of many kinds. We can wait for seasons to have a bite of our favourite pickle, but guess what, we have a recipe with the help of which you can get spicy and lip-smacking pickle in a matter of few minutes. Yes, you heard us. This chilli pickle recipe by YouTuber Reshu is sure to make you drool.

To make this pickle, take some green chillies. Ask for chillies that are commonly used to make pickles; they are lighter in colour and are slightly longer than regular chillies. In terms of heat too, it is much mellower. Other ingredients you would need are fennel seeds, salt, mustard seeds, vinegar, turmeric and mustard oil. The recipe was posted on the YouTuber channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. Make sure you practice moderation and not have too much of this achaar at one go, it may take a toll on your health.

