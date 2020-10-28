Indian Cooking Tips: This Potato Dosa Can Be A Unique Addition To Your South Indian Meal Spread

Highlights Dosa is touted to be one of the healthiest meal options

You will find different kinds of dosas across India

In this recipe, the batter is made with boiled potatoes

If you are anything like us, then a plate of hot and crispy dosa and bowlful of sambar is enough to soothe your soul. This crispy crepe-like dish from South India is fuss-free, light on stomach and can be enjoyed anytime of the day. Moreover, dosa is touted to be one of the healthiest meal options available across India. While a quintessential dosa is made out of rice and urad dal batter, there are several other dosa recipes across India that include various food ingredients like moong dal, spinach, ragi etc. In fact, you will find different kinds of dosas across India in different shapes, sizes and textures. One such unique example is potato dosa. Unlike the traditional ones, where spicy mashed potato is added as the dosa filling, here the batter is made with boiled potatoes.





All you need to do for preparing potato dosa is grate the boiled potato, add some flour, vegetables, seasonings and water and prepare a batter with it. The best part is, this dosa batter doesn't need to undergo the process of fermentation and can help you put together a meal in less than half-an-hour.

This dish is easy, quick and ultimate comfort for every aloo-lover. You may either add to it your quick breakfast menu list or pair with your evening cup of tea to satiate your cravings. Let's find out the recipe!





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Potato Dosa:

Ingredients:

Boiled potato - 2





Wheat flour- 1 cup





Rice flour - Half cup





Salt- as per taste





Green chilli- 2, finely chopped





Onion- 1, finely chopped





Coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon, finely chopped





Water- for batter





Oil





Method:

Step 1. Grate the potatoes to avoid any lump.





Step 2. Add potatoes and rest of the ingredients in a mixing bowl, except water.





Step 3. Mix everything together and add water to prepare a dosa batter and rest it for 10-15 minutes.





Step 4. Heat the tawa and add a ladleful of batter on it. Drizzle some oil and cook both the sides well.





Step 5. Serve hot with some coconut chutney. You may also try it with coriander chutney or tomato ketchup.





Try this unique recipe at home and write back to us how you like it.







