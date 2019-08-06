Indian Cooking Tips: This Gatte Ki Kadhi Recipe Is Delightful Mix Of 2 Desi Favourites! (Watch Video)

Gatte ki kadhi is a unique combination of two desi favourites

Highlights Gatte is a Rajasthani favourite that is both spicy and flavourful

Kadhi is a yogurt curry that is both tangy and flavourful

YouTube chef Majula Jain shows how to make gatte ki kadhi

Gatte is one of the most popular vegetarian Rajasthani dishes and it is widely enjoyed, not just in the state, but also across the country. The delicious curry contains boiled besan or gram flour chunks in a spicy gravy that is flavoured with a host of desi aromatic spices. Gatte is enjoyed with flatbreads and rice and is a delight to gobble up especially when the air is nippy. Gatte can be prepared in many different ways and you can tweak the recipe any way that you want. However, today we're going to introduce you to a special twist in the traditional gatte ki sabzi. We all love kadhi (a flavourful yogurt curry from India) and its various avatars, but you might not have tried one with gatte in it yet.





(Also Read: 13 Best Rajasthani Recipes | Popular Rajasthani Foods, Dishes)





The delicious chewiness of boiled gram flour chunks with the delightful tanginess of kadhi is a winner of a combination. Kadhi is prepared by mixing curd and besan and spicing it with asafoetida, cumin, turmeric, coriander, mustard seeds etc. Typically kadhi has pakodas that are basically deep-fried fritters of either potato or onions or both. Kadhi pakoda is another classic curry of India that is also enjoyed with a bowlful of plain rice. But this unique recipe by Indian food YouTuber Manjula Jain gives a twist while mixing two of our most-loved classic curries. Soft gatte are boiled until cooked through and then dunked in a pool of piping hot kadhi. When the gatte and kadhi are cooked together, the curry seeps through the chickpea flour chunks, giving it an even softer texture and mouth feel.

This recipe might take slightly longer than your run-of-the-mill vegetable and meat curries, but the final result is going to be worth all the wait. Watch this recipe video from the channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' to learn how to make this unique curry - gatte kadhi:











Happy cooking!







