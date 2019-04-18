Watch: How To Make Authentic Punjabi Kadhi At Home 

Think comfort foods, and one of the first things to come to our minds is a piping hot plate of kadhi chawal. Interestingly, this yogurt-based dish has many local variations. Gujaratis make it a certain way, Punjabis cook it differently. In fact Punjabis are so particular about their kadhi that they would not mess with the quantity of the spices too. This creamy and tangy gravy is often teamed with crispy pakodas to balance all the eclectic flavours. Punjabi Kadhi is one of the most loved vegetarian dishes in Punjabi households, along with dal makhani, sarso ka saag and rajma chawal. In fact, it is a tad unfair to view Punjabi cuisine as a mix of all robust chicken dishes, when it actually has such rich vegetarian dishes to boast about.





In this delicious recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi, shared on her channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa', you can learn all essential tricks and traits to get the kadhi right. Make sure your curd is sour; it helps add to the yummy tang to the gravy. Make sure you stock good quality besan, Kashmiri chilli powder, salt, hing, cumin and fenugreek seeds in advance too.





Punjabi kadhi is traditionally enjoyed with piping hot basmati rice. Mix them well and top it with freshly cut onions and enjoy it with spicy pickle on the side. There, we saw you slurping!

If you think you would not be able to fathom so much heat, you can reduce the amount of red chilli powder in the recipe.





