Keto Diet For Weight Loss: Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Naan, Paratha And Uttapam At Home

Keto naan, paratha and uttapam recipe for those who want a high-fat breakfast.

Highlights In India, people have acknowledged the results of Keto diet

Keto diet eliminates carbs and includes high-fat foods to fuel the body

Following a Keto diet works well for losing weight

Keto diet has gained momentum over the past few years, especially among fitness enthusiasts and people who are trying to lose weight. In a bid to lose weight, many of us hit the gym or practise yoga and resort to various fad diets that promise to help lose weight in a healthy way. Keto diet is one such diet that is known for its immediate and glaring weight loss results. Keto diet eliminates carbs and includes high-fat foods to fuel the body with lost energy. Following a Keto diet works well for losing weight; however, it is not that easy as it sounds; the sudden change in eating habits or diet may have some effects like irregular bowel movements or constipation.





As Keto diet is gaining popularity around the world, the demand for more variety of 'Keto-friendly' foods and dishes is also rising. In India, people have acknowledged the results of Keto diet and find it easy to follow as we usually include many Keto-friendly ingredients in our daily diets like ghee, healthy cheese, coconut oil etc. So, if you are looking to lose weight, without compromising on some of your favourite foods, you may easily switch to Keto diet. And, on that note, here's a recipe of Keto-friendly naan, paratha and uttapam that you can try at home. In this Keto-friendly naan, paratha and uttapam recipe, coconut flour has replaced the regular whole wheat flour (atta). You may roast it on oil to make delicious Keto-friendly paratha, and also as an uttapam by simply adding crunchy veggies to it.







(Also Read: Try This Keto-Friendly Dosa Recipe For A High-Fat Breakfast Meal)





Keto-Friendly Desi Breakfast Recipe: The recipe of Keto-friendly naan, paratha and uttapam below has been shared by Sahil Makhija on his YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'.





Here's How To Make Keto-Friendly Naan, Paratha And Uttapam At Home:









