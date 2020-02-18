Curry Leaves Promote Gut Health, Manage Diabetes And More - Study (Curry Leaves Recipes Inside)

Curry leaves aid weight loss

Curry leaves, better known as 'kadi patta', as we all know is an integral part of Indian cooking, especially in the southern part of the country. Its strong flavour is one of the factors that give a south Indian dish its own identity. Other than its varied usage as kitchen ingredient, this local Indian herb (which is used in both its fresh and dry form) has high nutritional value that benefits our health, mind and body. Moreover, they aid weight loss. Curry leaves are rich source of iron and vitamins. They are also said to be good source of antioxidants and have antibacterial properties.





As per ANI, a report published in the Krishi Jagran, a magazine dedicated exclusively to agriculture, says that kadhi leaves help in controlling blood sugar, managing diabetes, promoting gastrointestinal health and more.





Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves

Diabetes Management

Consuming curry leaves regularly, as per the report, can help in lowering blood sugar level. Due to the presence of antioxidants, curry leaves prevent conversion of starch to glucose, which results in control of diabetes levels.





Ease Pregnancy Symptoms

The report says that curry leaves help in stimulating the secretion of digestive enzymes that are known to ease the vomiting and nausea symptoms, which are common in pregnant women.

Promotes Gastrointestinal Health

Curry leaves consumption can help in healing several digestive issues like indigestion, diarrhoea, and constipation. These leaves, packed with digestive enzymes, have laxative properties that help in regulation of bowel and promote gut health.





Try These 3 Delicious Chutney Recipes Made With Curry Leaves

Curry Leaves Chutney

It is easy chutney, made with curry leaves, onions, tamarind pulp, mustard, garlic, chillies and sugar. This sweet-tangy chutney can add taste to any kind of food - from daal and rice to parathas. Click here for the recipe.





Coconut and Shallot Chutney

Also known as Nalikeram Ulli Chammandi, this Kerala-style chutney is made of coconut, shallot, curry leaves, red chilli and salt. It can work as a quick accompaniment for your breakfast foods like dosas, idlis, poha and upma. Click here for the recipe.





Dry Curry Leaves Chutney

This chutney tastes the best when mixed with ghee and eaten with rice. All that are needed for this chutney are curry leaves, oil, hing (asafoetida), garlic, sesame seeds, coconut and few more basic ingredients.





Ingredients:





Curry leaves- 2 cups





Mustard oil- 1 tablespoom





Red chilli- 1-2





Hing- 1 pinch





Garlic- 2-3 cloves





Sesame seeds- 2 teaspoon





Grated coconut- half cup





Salt- to taste





Jaggery- 1 teaspoon





Preparation:





Heat oil in a pan and add hing and red chilli to it.





Then add all other ingredients one by one and sauté well. Wait till it cools down.





Transfer that into a mixer grinder and make coarse powder.





Do you have more curry leaves recipes to share? Tell us in the comment section below. Start adding curry leaves in your daily diet to promote overall health!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



