This Matara Kachori Chaat Is Ideal For Those Intense Street Food Cravings

Matar chaat is popular street food in Delhi

Matar kachori chaat is a popular street food from Delhi

It is tough to walk down the bustling streets of India without being lured by at least one street food. There are days we cave, and then there are days we try to take the matters in our hand and recreate those gems in our own kitchen. The nationwide lockdown last year made us try a bevvy of street-food favourites at home. Remember the time we were all trying to make the perfect 'khatta pani' for our gol gappas? Street food can pull people together and never fail to leave an impression. If you are feeling particularly creative today, you must try this matar kachori chaat by food vlogger Parul. In this chaat, you get a combination of Delhi's favourite papdi chaat and chole kulche. Slurping already? Here's what you would be required to do. We bet nobody would say no to these crispy and loaded snacks.





1. Take atta in a big vessel, add some suji. Add salt, red chilli powder, crushed ajwain seeds, cumin seeds, crushed fennel seeds, amchur powder, crushed kasuri methi and oil. Mix everything together

2. Add water and make a medium-tight dough.

3. Close lid and set it for 10 mins.

4. Now start with the matara chaat. Take a cup of soaked white dried peas or vatana.

5. Take soaked matar in a pressure cooker, add water, salt and cook on medium flame.

6. Transfer the cooked matar in a vessel, give it a nice whirl.

7. Add mashed potatoes, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes. Mix well.

8. Add chopped chillies, grated ginger, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, salt, rock salt, chaat masala, chana masala roasted cumin powder and amchur powder.

9. Add coriander mint chutney, lemon juice, finish it off with fresh coriander leaves. Your matara chaat is ready.

10. Now check on your atta, you can knead it once again with a bit of oil for freshness.

11. Pull out sections and roll it even, prick it with a fork.

12. Cut out circular shapes for your papdi. Fry them until crisp

13. Assemble the chaat, place the kachori papdis, top it off with the matara chaat and serve hot with a garnish of green chutney, sweet sonth chutney, finely chopped onions, beetroot, lemon juice, coriander leaves and tomatoes. Some salt and chaat masala if you like.

Sounds easy, right? What are you waiting for? Watch the full recipe video of matara kachori chaat here. The video was posted on 'Cook With Parul' YouTube channel.





Watch: Matara Kachori Chaat Recipe Video:





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.









