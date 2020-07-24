SEARCH
Indian Street Food: How To Make Vada Pav, Farzi Café-Style

The street-side sensation has also inspired many chefs to come up with many variations, the vada pav-Farzified is one of our favourite takes on the delicious snack.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: July 24, 2020 17:10 IST

Indian Street Food: How To Make Vada Pav, Farzi Café-Style
  • Vada pav is a popular Maharashtrian snack
  • Vada pav is made with made fiery masalas
  • It is very easy to make vada pav at home

If we were to list out a few 'Mumbai rituals' there is no way we can miss out the famous vada pav trail. The simple snack made with tempting vada snuck in between a pillowy pav, served with a fiery garlic chutney has found fans across the country. The street-side sensation has also inspired many chefs to come up with many variations, the vada pav-Farzified is one of our favourite takes on the delicious snack.

Recipe Video: Farzified Vada Pav



What really impressed us in the snack is the amalgamation of chutneys. The sweet and tangy tamarind meets the spicy pudina and garlic chutney to promise a super eclectic and tantalising fare. The textures here are also all things impressive. The soft vadas are made with mushy boiled potatoes that come with a crispy exterior made with besan, and if that's not enough, there is some crunchy sev in the mix too, making it a wholesome and zingy affair.

If you are slurping already thinking about it, we have a drool-worthy recipe that will satiate all your 'chatpata' and 'street-side' cravings. With monsoon upon us, we are always cravings something fried and delicious, and with this Farzified vada pav, you could finally put an end to your search. Make sure you serve it hot; after all, nobody likes there vada pav cold and stale right?

Try this toothsome recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!

Here's the written recipe with ingredients:

Ingredients:

  • 4-5 Mini pav
  • Half cup tamarind chutney
  • Half cup cup green chutney
  • 3 boiled and mashed potatoes
  • 2 cups besan batter
  • 3 tbsp dry garlic chutney
  • 1tbsp Sev
  • 3-4 fried green chilli
  • Oil for frying

Recipe:

Method:

1. Take the mini pav and cut it into half.

2. Add tamarind chutney and green chutney between them.

3. Cover the pao with boiled and mashed potato and roll into a ball.

4. Dip it into the besan batter.

5. Deep fry them till golden.

6. To serve, put dry garlic powder onto a plate, plate the vada on top.

7. Drizzle some tamarind chutney and green chutney over it.

8. Top with sev and fried green chilli.

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

