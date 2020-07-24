Indian Street Food: How To Make Vada Pav, Farzi Café-Style

Highlights Vada pav is a popular Maharashtrian snack

Vada pav is made with made fiery masalas

It is very easy to make vada pav at home

If we were to list out a few 'Mumbai rituals' there is no way we can miss out the famous vada pav trail. The simple snack made with tempting vada snuck in between a pillowy pav, served with a fiery garlic chutney has found fans across the country. The street-side sensation has also inspired many chefs to come up with many variations, the vada pav-Farzified is one of our favourite takes on the delicious snack.





(Also Read: Try Dal Moth Matka Chaat Recipe By Farzi Cafe If You Are Missing Indian Street Food)





Recipe Video: Farzified Vada Pav











What really impressed us in the snack is the amalgamation of chutneys. The sweet and tangy tamarind meets the spicy pudina and garlic chutney to promise a super eclectic and tantalising fare. The textures here are also all things impressive. The soft vadas are made with mushy boiled potatoes that come with a crispy exterior made with besan, and if that's not enough, there is some crunchy sev in the mix too, making it a wholesome and zingy affair.

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic Mumbai-Style Vada Pav (Recipe Video Inside)











If you are slurping already thinking about it, we have a drool-worthy recipe that will satiate all your 'chatpata' and 'street-side' cravings. With monsoon upon us, we are always cravings something fried and delicious, and with this Farzified vada pav, you could finally put an end to your search. Make sure you serve it hot; after all, nobody likes there vada pav cold and stale right?





Try this toothsome recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!





Here's the written recipe with ingredients:





Ingredients:





4-5 Mini pav

Half cup tamarind chutney

Half cup cup green chutney

3 boiled and mashed potatoes

2 cups besan batter

3 tbsp dry garlic chutney

1tbsp Sev

3-4 fried green chilli

Oil for frying

Recipe:





Method:





1. Take the mini pav and cut it into half.





2. Add tamarind chutney and green chutney between them.





3. Cover the pao with boiled and mashed potato and roll into a ball.





4. Dip it into the besan batter.





5. Deep fry them till golden.





6. To serve, put dry garlic powder onto a plate, plate the vada on top.





7. Drizzle some tamarind chutney and green chutney over it.





8. Top with sev and fried green chilli.







