Try Dal Moth Matka Chaat Recipe By Farzi Cafe If You Are Missing Indian Street Food

Dal moth matka chaat recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Dal moth matka chaat is a popular Indian street food.

Farzi cafe shared their recipe of this lip-smacking snack.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Even though months-long lockdown has been lifted in most parts of the country, we are still being cautious and avoiding outside food, especially street food. But, our heart still lies in those lip-smacking Indian chaats we always enjoyed on the streets. One of them was dal moth matka chaat. Farzi Cafe, known for its Interesting fusion menu, shared their recipe of dal moth matka chaat, which you must try to reminiscence the good old days of street snacking.







Watch recipe video of dal moth matka chaat:



First, you have to make dal vada with ground chana dal and some spices. The dal batter is fried to make dal vadas. Then make your chaat by mixing the vadas with papdi, namkeen, sprouts, masala chana, aloo laccha, sliced green apple, sweet curd, tamarind chutney and green chutney. Put the protein-rich dal chaat in a traditional matka and serve it after garnishing with pomegranate and green apple.



Make this desi street food with a fruity twist with an easy recipe by Farzi cafe.



Here's the step-by-step recipe of dal moth matka chaat -





PREP TIME: 15 mins COOK TIME:20 minutesSERVES: 2



Ingredients:



1 cup chana dal (Soaked)

1 tbsp ginger chopped

1 tsp red chilli

1 tsp cumin powder

4 tbsp sour curd

1 cup whole green gram sprouts, unshelled

1 cup of papdi

1 cup of mix namkeen

2-3 pieces of sliced green apples

1 cup masala chana namkeen

1 cup aloo laccha

1 cup sweet curd

1 cup tamarind chutney

1 cup green chutney

Salt to taste

1 small matka for presentation

Pomegranate for garnish



Method:

1. To make dal vada batter, grind together, soaked chana dal, ginger, red chilli powder, cumin powder, sour curd and salt

2. Deep fry the dal vada till they turn golden.

3. On a plate, crumble the vadas, papdi and mix namkeen to it.

4. Add sprouts, masala chana namkeen, aloo laccha and sliced green apple.

5. Add sweet curd, tamarindchutney and green chutney.

6. Mix all of them together.

7. Serve it on a matka, garnish with pomegrante and green apples.







