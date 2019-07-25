Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic Mumbai-Style Vada Pav (Recipe Video Inside)

This classic snack is served with eclectic chutneys and masala

Much has been said about the love affair of Mumbaikars and vada pavs. Soft and delectable potato vadas slid inside a pillowy pav, this classic snack is served with eclectic chutneys and masala. Why is vada pav such a sensation in the city of dreams? There could be plenty of reasons. It is quick to grab and eat, it is one of the most pocket-friendly snacks you can find at every nook and corner of the city, and it is such a delight to bite into each time! If you are going to Mumbai, do try this iconic snack at least once. If you are not visiting anytime soon, do not lose heart. You can make this toothsome treat at home too with this amazing recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi.





(Also Read: Vada Pav Trail: The Street Food That Defines Mumbai)





The recipe that she posted on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', is so easy to make that you can make it anytime you feel like surprising your family with something nice and yummy. The ingredients used in the recipe are also super basic, most of them you can easily find in your local grocery store. While you are making batata (potato) vadas for your vada pav, make sure that you keep a tab on the spices used. If you cannot fathom so much heat, you can always tone down the spice quotient of the potato stuffing. Serve the vada pav with chutney, masala, onions and green chillies.

(Also Read: Vada Pav: History Of This Popular Mumbai Snack Would Make You Want To Grab One Right Now!)













