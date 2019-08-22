Indian Sweets: Watch How To Make Traditional Nariyal (Coconut) Barfi At Home

Nariyal barfi

Indians have a certain fetish towards traditional sweets which is not easy to wean off. There may come a number of international desserts like cupcakes or donuts, our love for Indian mithai will not shake. And, the best part is that there are a plethora of Indian desserts to choose from. Barfi is undoubtedly one of the most loved desserts we have. Barfi is traditionally consumed during festive and religious occasions. It reflects the spirit of celebration. Barfi can be made in various forms, the most popular ones being - kaju ki barfi, besan ki barfi, kesar ki barfi and anjeer ki barfi. Here is another popular barfi – nariyal (coconut) barfi that we are going to teach you how to make at home.





Coconut barfi is not just astoundingly delicious, it is also healthy. Coconut contains a considerable amount of minerals like manganese, copper and iron that takes care of our immune system and strengthens our bones and muscles. The antioxidant properties of coconut make it a great source of overall health and wellness. Coconut has always been lauded for its immense health-benefitting properties. Coconut is highly refreshing and is also a good source of proteins, fibre and good fats, which help in lowering bad cholesterol and increase the amount of good cholesterol in the body.

Try this easy recipe of nariyal barfi shared by popular food vlogger Manjula Jain. The recipe video has been posted on her YouTube channel Manula's Kitchen'. You can watch the video right here.





Nariyal Barfi Recipe -







