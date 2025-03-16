The main aim of Foodtainment, which is catching up with modern trends is to create memorable experiences that engage customers on multiple levels. So what all falls under the foodtainment category? Well, the term is such a broad concept that it covers various immersive activities like themed restaurants, cooking shows, culinary workshops, and food festivals.





Many digital food platforms and restaurants are coming up with various activities and ideas to keep up with the modern generation. Therefore, here are some extravagant brands that create an immersive experience whether you're planning a date night, weekend get-together or more. Let's take a look!





1. CaterNinja:

Your go-to digital catering assistance that is one click away to create a get-together with delightful restaurant-like food and experience right at your doorstep. Regardless of how big or small the celebration is, CaterNinja is always there to assist you with their variety of services. Offering a personalized catering experience consisting of CaterNinja has three unique services: NinjaBox, an on-demand meal service; NinjaBuffet, an informal buffet arrangement; and finally, NinjaLive, which provides customers with live cooking stations. All services help you create a perfect experience consisting of a restaurant-like ambience and mouth-watering food.

2. MealPe:

This foodtech platform offers a wide variety of cuisines from traditional Indian food, to international dishes, and healthy options. If you need tasty meals for places like corporate cafeterias or university canteens, MealPe is there for you. This platform delivers to any kind of space including food courts, theatres, hospitals, and even coworking spaces. It also specializes in corporate catering with scalable order management and custom-branded ordering experiences for businesses. Therefore, forget your PG dabba and enjoy a fresh and tasty meal anywhere you are.

3. Food Festivals by The Pullman:

The Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is known for hosting a variety of food festivals that showcase diverse cuisines from around the world. The recent food festival hosted by Hotel Connoseisure was the Malaysian Food Festival in February 2025 at the hotel's Pan-Asian restaurant, Honk. The festival featured authentic Malaysian dishes like nasi lemak, curry mee, chicken rendang and more that appealed to every foodie's palette. Attending these food festivals creates an extravagant date idea and also provides opportunities to explore various cuisines around the world.

4. Food Festivals by JW Marriott:

JW Marriott hotels across India host a variety of food festivals that showcase diverse cuisines and culinary traditions in various parts of India. Food festivals organised by JW Marriot not only provide the experience of consuming various cuisines but also feature some extremely talented chefs across India. The food festivals aims to promote various food and flavours of Indian cuisine, making it an immersive experience for food enthusiasts.





So what do you think of these immersive experiences? Does it settle your date plan or weekend get-together? If you are a foodie or just someone who loves to experience new things, you should experience all these activities.