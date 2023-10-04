When it comes to Indian food, nothing beats the charm of street-side chaat. Whether it's Aloo Chaat, Papdi Chaat, Sev Puri, or Bhel Puri, these traditional Indian food delights are unbeatable. But here's the catch: many of these mouthwatering chaat recipes often involve fried ingredients, which some of us try to avoid. What if we told you that you could enjoy your favourite chaat with a healthy twist? Yes, you heard it right! We've got an exciting recipe for Protein Bhel that combines the flavours of traditional Indian food with wholesome ingredients, so you can indulge without guilt.





Is Bhel Puri Really Good for You?

Bhel Puri is a beloved snack with countless regional variations across India. While it's typically made with puffed rice, sev, papdi, and some fried goodies, it may not always align with your health goals. But fear not, because you can make a healthier version of this snack. Simply skip the sev, papdi, and fried items when preparing your Bhel Puri.











Typically, Bhel is crafted with puffed rice, spices, salt, and sev. However, our Protein Bhel takes it up a notch by incorporating sprouts and boiled black gram. These ingredients are not only healthy but also perfect for those looking to shed a few pounds. Both sprouts and black gram are excellent sources of protein, which helps keep those hunger pangs at bay. That's precisely why we've put together this Bhel using this nutritious combo. The best part? You can whip up Protein Bhel in just 10 minutes for a satisfying lunch or to curb sudden hunger cravings.





How To Make Healthy Protein Bhel At Home - Your Go-To High Protein Recipe







For this protein-packed Bhel, gather sprouts, boiled black gram, roasted peanuts, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, boiled potatoes, tomatoes, green chillies, green chutney, sweet chutney, chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, and a splash of lemon juice. Feel free to add a sprinkle of sev for that extra crunch, or include papdi if you fancy it - it's entirely up to you. Making this Bhel is a breeze; just mix all the ingredients in a bowl, and voila, your delectable and healthy Bhel is ready!











Click here for the full Protein Bhel recipe.











Besides being a treat for regular days, Protein Bhel can also be your ally in your weight loss journey. Give this recipe a shot and drop us a comment to let us know how it rocked your taste buds! Get ready to savour the goodness of traditional Indian food in a healthier way.