There are times when a simple, yet incredibly flavourful condiment can elevate an ordinary meal into an extraordinary dining experience. The humble onion-chili pickle is one such culinary gem. It's quick to prepare, incredibly versatile, and packs a punch of flavour. This quick and easy recipe for onion-chilli pickle is a great way to add a burst of flavour to your meals. Give it a try and enjoy the delicious results! We found this instant pickle recipe on the Instagram page 'meghnasfoodmagic.'





Why You'll Love This Instant Pickle Recipe:

Quick and Easy: This recipe requires minimal effort and time.

Versatile: This pickle can be paired with a variety of dishes, from dal rice to parathas.

Healthy and Flavorful: Packed with the goodness of onions, chillies, and spices, this pickle is a healthy and delicious addition to your meals.

How To Make Instant Onion-Chilli Pickle I Instant Pickle Recipe:

Ingredients:

3 medium-sized onions, sliced

1.5 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1.5 tbsp white vinegar or fresh lime juice

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp ginger, julienned

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

Fresh coriander, chopped

2-3 tsp mustard oil

Instructions:

Prepare the Spices: Dry roast the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and cumin seeds until fragrant. Let them cool and then grind them into a coarse powder. Mix the Ingredients: In a large bowl, combine the sliced onions, green chillies, ginger, coriander, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, salt, and vinegar. Mix well to coat the onions evenly. Temper the Pickle: Heat the mustard oil in a small pan until it starts to smoke. Add the ground spices and let them sizzle for a few seconds. Combine and Store: Pour the tempered spices over the onion mixture and mix well. Let it cool completely before storing it in an airtight container.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Tips for the Perfect Instant Pickle:

Choose the Right Onions: Use firm, crisp onions for the best results.

Balance the Flavors: Adjust the amount of spices and vinegar to your taste preference.

Store Properly: Store the pickle in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

Serve with: This pickle pairs well with almost any Indian meal, especially dal rice, roti, and paratha.

