There are times when a simple, yet incredibly flavourful condiment can elevate an ordinary meal into an extraordinary dining experience. The humble onion-chili pickle is one such culinary gem. It's quick to prepare, incredibly versatile, and packs a punch of flavour. This quick and easy recipe for onion-chilli pickle is a great way to add a burst of flavour to your meals. Give it a try and enjoy the delicious results! We found this instant pickle recipe on the Instagram page 'meghnasfoodmagic.'
Why You'll Love This Instant Pickle Recipe:
- Quick and Easy: This recipe requires minimal effort and time.
- Versatile: This pickle can be paired with a variety of dishes, from dal rice to parathas.
- Healthy and Flavorful: Packed with the goodness of onions, chillies, and spices, this pickle is a healthy and delicious addition to your meals.
How To Make Instant Onion-Chilli Pickle I Instant Pickle Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 3 medium-sized onions, sliced
- 1.5 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp fenugreek seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1.5 tbsp white vinegar or fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp ginger, julienned
- 1-2 green chillies, finely chopped
- Fresh coriander, chopped
- 2-3 tsp mustard oil
Instructions:
- Prepare the Spices: Dry roast the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and cumin seeds until fragrant. Let them cool and then grind them into a coarse powder.
- Mix the Ingredients: In a large bowl, combine the sliced onions, green chillies, ginger, coriander, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, salt, and vinegar. Mix well to coat the onions evenly.
- Temper the Pickle: Heat the mustard oil in a small pan until it starts to smoke. Add the ground spices and let them sizzle for a few seconds.
- Combine and Store: Pour the tempered spices over the onion mixture and mix well. Let it cool completely before storing it in an airtight container.
Tips for the Perfect Instant Pickle:
- Choose the Right Onions: Use firm, crisp onions for the best results.
- Balance the Flavors: Adjust the amount of spices and vinegar to your taste preference.
- Store Properly: Store the pickle in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.
- Serve with: This pickle pairs well with almost any Indian meal, especially dal rice, roti, and paratha.
