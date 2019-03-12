Interesting Ways To Include Kale In Your Daily Diet

Neha Grover | Updated: March 12, 2019 20:11 IST
With the advent of healthy and mindful eating in the recent times, people across the world are looking for healthy products to include in their diets. Kale, being one such product, has emerged as one of the super foods that offer wholesome goodness for healthy living. Kale is a part of the brassica oleracea species that includes similar green leafy veggies like cauliflower and cabbage. Kale can be found in green or purple colour, both providing the same amount of nutritional content. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "It is an exceptional source of chlorophyll, and its calcium and iron content are highly bioavailable (easily absorbed). It helps balance hormones and lower cholesterol, and its antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids give kale strong anti-inflammatory properties."
The health benefits of kale are immense and can be availed by eating it raw or cooked. You can toss it in salads, drink in a smoothie/juice or cook it as a main meal. Kale is a widely known food item in the western countries but far less heard of in India. It could be a bit difficult to figure out how to consume this useful vegetable in our regular diet.
Healthy Wheat Spaghetti with Kale
Ingredients:
150 gms whole-grain spaghetti
1 onion, thinly sliced
2 chopped cloves of garlic
1 bunch (around 7 cups) of kale leaves, cut into pieces
4-5 tomatoes cut into 2 halves
1/3 cup roasted almonds
2 tablespoons olive oil
Black pepper and salt to taste
Method -
Step 1
Cook the spaghetti as per the package directions. Drain the pasta but save some of the cooking water.
Step 2
Heat the oil in pan. Add onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook while stirring till the onions turn brown in colour.
Step 3
Add the kale and cook for a few minutes, till the kale turns soft.
Step 4
Toss in the tomatoes and wait until the tomatoes are cooked.
Step 5
Add the pasta, almonds, and the cooking water to the mixture and serve.
Celery and Kale Juice
Kale and celery juice is the ultimate detox drink
Ingredients:
5 kale leaves
1 cucumber
1 celery stalk
2 tbsp parsley
Method:
Chop all the ingredients and blend them in the juicer. Strain and drink.
Kale and Lemon Salad
Ingredients:
5 cups chopped kale
2 cups chopped broccoli
1 large onion, chopped
1/2 cup sliced almonds
1-2 tsp olive oil
1/2 cup cheese (optional)
1/2 cup grated carrots
Half tablespoon cup sunflower seeds (optional)
1 tablespoon strawberries
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tbsp vinegar
1 tbsp honey
1 clove garlic, minced
Salt to taste
Oregano to taste
Black pepper to taste
Method:
Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Toss till all the ingredients mix well and serve.
If you have been thinking of getting kale home and consuming it and serving it to your family for a long time, don't wait anymore. You'll be surprised to know that due to rise in awareness about healthy foods, kale is nowadays easily available in most of the grocery stores and supermarkets in India. Use it in the above-stated recipes and enjoy the goodness of this wonder food.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Comments