Interesting Ways To Include Kale In Your Daily Diet

With the advent of healthy and mindful eating in the recent times, people across the world are looking for healthy products to include in their diets. Kale, being one such product, has emerged as one of the super foods that offer wholesome goodness for healthy living. Kale is a part of the brassica oleracea species that includes similar green leafy veggies like cauliflower and cabbage. Kale can be found in green or purple colour, both providing the same amount of nutritional content. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "It is an exceptional source of chlorophyll, and its calcium and iron content are highly bioavailable (easily absorbed). It helps balance hormones and lower cholesterol, and its antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids give kale strong anti-inflammatory properties."







Why kale is called a 'super food'?

Kale is full of antioxidants that prevent premature ageing and helps in digestion.

It contains a chemical called sulforaphane, which actively fights all kinds of cancer.

High amount of vitamin C found in kale boosts up the immunity level of the body.

Kale contains beta-carotene, which is excellent for eyes and prevents eye disorders.

Kale is full of calcium and magnesium, both of which keep bones healthy and ward of heart-related problems

Since kale has high fibre content and zero calories, it is an excellent food that improves metabolism and speeds up weight loss.



The health benefits of kale are immense and can be availed by eating it raw or cooked. You can toss it in salads, drink in a smoothie/juice or cook it as a main meal. Kale is a widely known food item in the western countries but far less heard of in India. It could be a bit difficult to figure out how to consume this useful vegetable in our regular diet.



Here are simple ways to include kale in your diet | Easy Kale Reciepes:





1. Eat Cooked Kale In A Main Meal





Healthy Wheat Spaghetti with Kale





Eat healthy spaghetti with kale as the main ingredient









Ingredients:

150 gms whole-grain spaghetti

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 chopped cloves of garlic

1 bunch (around 7 cups) of kale leaves, cut into pieces

4-5 tomatoes cut into 2 halves

1/3 cup roasted almonds

2 tablespoons olive oil

Black pepper and salt to taste



Method -

Step 1

Cook the spaghetti as per the package directions. Drain the pasta but save some of the cooking water.

Step 2

Heat the oil in pan. Add onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook while stirring till the onions turn brown in colour.

Step 3

Add the kale and cook for a few minutes, till the kale turns soft.

Step 4

Toss in the tomatoes and wait until the tomatoes are cooked.

Step 5

Add the pasta, almonds, and the cooking water to the mixture and serve.











2. Drink Ground Kale In A Beverage





Celery and Kale Juice





Kale and celery juice is the ultimate detox drink



Ingredients:

5 kale leaves

1 cucumber

1 celery stalk

2 tbsp parsley



Method:

Chop all the ingredients and blend them in the juicer. Strain and drink.









3. Eat Raw Kale In Salad





Kale and Lemon Salad





A refreshing and healthy meal of kale salad with lemon dressing









Ingredients:

5 cups chopped kale

2 cups chopped broccoli

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 cup sliced almonds

1-2 tsp olive oil

1/2 cup cheese (optional)

1/2 cup grated carrots

Half tablespoon cup sunflower seeds (optional)

1 tablespoon strawberries

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt to taste

Oregano to taste

Black pepper to taste



Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Toss till all the ingredients mix well and serve.





If you have been thinking of getting kale home and consuming it and serving it to your family for a long time, don't wait anymore. You'll be surprised to know that due to rise in awareness about healthy foods, kale is nowadays easily available in most of the grocery stores and supermarkets in India. Use it in the above-stated recipes and enjoy the goodness of this wonder food.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







