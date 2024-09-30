International Coffee Day 2024: Some coffee lovers enjoy experimentation, while others prefer to stick to old favourites. Some like to relish the amazing flavour of coffee in traditional ways, while others are always interested in trending recipes that feature their beloved ingredient. In the recent past, several types of coffee recipes and other coffee-related videos have taken social media by storm. To celebrate International Coffee Day 2024 (which is tomorrow, October 1), we have compiled a list of some of the most fascinating ones from the past year. Check them out below:

International Coffee Day 2024: 8 Viral Videos Featuring Coffee You Must Check Out:

1. Trying The Whipped Honey Latte

After whipped honey took social media by storm some time ago, a type of latte featuring it also went viral. In one video, we see a vlogger couple try making this drink from scratch. It clocked more than 24 million views on Instagram. Several users have compared it to dalgona coffee, the beverage that sparked a sort of craze during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out more about the viral whipped honey latte here.





2. Relishing Coffee In Ice Cream Cones

Serving coffee in unique receptacles also attracts a lot of attention online. One viral video showcased coffee being poured into waffle cones that were covered in chocolate on the inside. They also had simple yet aesthetic latte designs on top. Wondering where they were being sold? Click here to find out.





3. Serving Coffee In A Large Ice Cube

This particular viral example gives a whole new meaning to the term "iced coffee". Multiple videos showing a coffee drink being served in a giant ice cube grabbed eyeballs online. One of them shot at a cafe in Kyoto, shows a massive ice cube with a glass-shaped hole. It is eventually filled with chilled coffee, milk, sugar syrup and vanilla ice cream. Click here to know more.





4. Dreaming About This Coffee Fountain

You may have come across chocolate fountains at restaurants or get-togethers, but have you ever seen a coffee fountain? A reel featuring an awe-inspiring glass coffee fountain won many hearts online. The fountain had four tiers and an intricate chalice-like design. In the video, we could see dark brown coffee flowing gracefully from the top and cascading down into the waiting cup. Read the complete story here.





5. Making Turkish Coffee While Cycling

A viral reel showing a person brewing Turkish coffee while cycling redefined the idea of "coffee on the go". We observed the person setting up a small wooden board across the handlebars of his bike. After covering it with a gingham cloth, he takes out the utensils to make the coffee. He mixes the coffee granules with hot water and heats it on a mini stove. Once brewed, he pours it into a paper cup. Watch the complete viral video here.





6. Making Pour-Over Coffee On A Plane

One coffee enthusiast took their love to new heights by making artisanal pour-over coffee from scratch on a flight. Yes, you read that right. A person sitting behind the man who made the drink captured the entire process on video. He is first seen grinding the coffee beans. Next, he sets up the filter and kettle and delicately pours the water required to make the pour-over coffee. Finally, the freshly brewed coffee is poured into a cup. Click here to know how people reacted online.





7. Eating Raw Coffee Beans

International Coffee Day 2024: Some people apparently enjoy munching on coffee beans. Photo Credit: Unsplash

Coffee lovers enjoy its flavour in not only drinks but other delicious ways too. And we are not simply talking about desserts. One Instagram user showed how her husband got his caffeine fix by eating raw coffee beans, straight from the jar! People had a lot to say about this in the comment section. Read the full article here.





8. Reese Witherspoon's Controversial "Snow Salt Chococinno"

At the beginning of 2024, Reese Witherspoon made headlines due to a video in which she is seen making (and enjoying) an unusual coffee-flavoured treat. In the clip, two mugs are filled with the snow that had fallen outside her home. They are topped with salted caramel syrup, chocolate syrup and cold brew. The viral video sparked a heated debate online. Some people found the idea unproblematic, while others criticised her for consuming snow in a way that they felt was unhealthy. Click here to know how Reese defended her actions.





How are you planning to celebrate International Coffee Day 2024? Let us know in the comments below.





