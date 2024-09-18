How do you keep yourself entertained during a long flight? Some people watch a movie, read a book, stare outside the window or simply snooze. However, one coffee lover could not resist whipping a delicious cup of coffee during a flight. This coffee was not prepared with instant coffee powder. No, the man decided to make an artisanal pour-over coffee "30,000 ft in the air". This unique attempt was captured and posted by content creator @montana.ontour on Instagram. She was sitting behind the man who made the coffee and ended up capturing the entire process.

The video went viral on Instagram and has garnered 9.8 million views. The clip begins with the man first grinding the coffee beans. Next, he sets up the filter and kettle and delicately pours the water required to make an artisanal pour-over coffee. Finally, the freshly brewed coffee is poured into a cup.

The text on the video reads, "Not the guy sitting in front of us on the plane whipping out all the gear for an artisanal pour-over coffee during our flight. He caught us sticky-beaking and gave us a cup, what a guy!"

In the caption, the content creator wrote, "The ending took me out haha what a legend! Saving us from the impending doom of airplane cart coffee. How good is his setup though? He was mile-high cooking! Grinding the beans, delicately pouring the water. So cute when he was done, his friends seated all across the plane dropped in for a cuppa. Even the cabin crew came flocking asking questions about the process!"

She added, "Never in my life did I expect to see a setup like this 30,000 ft in the air. And the smell, wow, made the cabin smell like a coffee shop!"



The video left Instagram users intrigued and the comments section was flooded with appreciative comments from fellow coffee lovers. Take a look:

"This man knows better than to drink airplane coffee," wrote an Instagram user. Another added, "He is an artist and the plane was his canvas."

A coffee fan said, "Hahahahah we coffee lovers brew everywhere and at any time." A viewer recalled, "I had a coworker who would do this every single day at his desk...while I was trying to talk during meetings and phone calls."

