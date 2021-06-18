International Yoga Day 2021 is being celebrated all over the world on 21st June. The day is meant to raise awareness about the many benefits of practising Yoga for people all over the world, according to the United Nations. Practicing yoga surely has number of health benefits, such as mental and physical relaxation, as well as building strength and flexibility. When Yogic practice is accompanied with healthy food intake, it can do wonders! On International Yoga Day, here's how you can stay fit with yoga, and what to consume before and after yoga sessions.





Yoga is ideally recommended to be practiced early in the morning and on an empty stomach. One can, however, consider grabbing some fresh fruits and nuts before getting on to the mat. It is also advised to keep a 2-3 hour time gap between the meal and the session; this helps your body to function better when you are doing the asanas.





Post the session, our body may start craving food but we must not eat immediately. We must give our body about 30 minutes to re-acclimate itself. After that, one can go for healthy food options like a Banana oat smoothie, Moong dal paneer chila or an Egg wrap. One very important factor is to remain hydrated at all times.

Here are some recipes to try for your post-Yoga session.

1. BANANA OAT SMOOTHIE:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Rolled oats





1 no Banana (chopped)





1 cup Curd (plain)





1 tsp Cold pressed virgin coconut oil





1/4 tsp Cinnamon powder





Method:





1. Place the oats in the bottom of a blender and pulse a few times until finely ground. Add the banana, curd, cold pressed virgin coconut oil and cinnamon powder





2. Blend until smooth and creamy. Enjoy immediately!





(Also Read: 5 Desi Drinks For Your Post Yoga Session)

2. MOONG DAL PANEER CHILA:

Ingredients:





1 cup Green moong dal (soaked)





1 no Green chilli (chopped)





1/4 tsp Turmeric





1/2 cup Carrot (grated)





1/2 cup Capsicum (finely chopped)





1/2 cup Onion (chopped)





2 tbsp Coriander (finely chopped)





Salt to taste





4 tsp Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil





100 gram Paneer





Method:





1. Blend soaked moong dal.





2. Add the chopped onion, carrot, capsicum, green chili, turmeric and salt. Mix well.





3. To proceed, apply a tsp of cold pressed virgin coconut oil on a non-stick pan, take a ladle full of the batter and spread it in the circular motion on the pan. Cook for two minutes on slow flame. Turnover and cook the other side till light brown. Garnish with coriander leaves and grated paneer.





4. Serve hot with mint coriander chutney.





(Also Read: International Yoga Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance And Foods To Support Yogic Practice)

3. EGG WRAP:

Ingredients:





3 Egg whites





1 tsp Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil





1/2 tsp Cumin seeds





1/2 cup Onion (finely chopped)





1/2 cup Tomatoes (finely chopped)





1/2 tsp Garam masala





1/2 tsp Turmeric powder





1/2 tsp Chilli powder





1/2 tsp Green chilli (chopped)





1 tbsp Coriander (chopped)





Salt to taste





1 Chapati





Method:





1. Heat the cold pressed virgin coconut oil in a thick bottom pan and add the cumin seeds.





2. When the seeds crackle, add the onions and sauté on a high flame for 1 to 2 minutes.





3. Add the tomatoes, 2 tbsp of water, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring continuously.





4. Add the garam masala, turmeric powder, chilli powder, green chilli and 1 tbsp of water, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring continuously. Now, break the egg over it, add salt, coriander leaves and a tbsp. of water and mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.





5. Egg bhurji is ready.





6. Take the chapatti, spread the Egg bhurji on it and make a quick and delicious wrap.





7. Can be served with mint coriander chutney or tomato salsa.

Happy International Yoga Day 2021!







About Author: Sheryl Salis is a Nutrionist and Diabetes educator.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.