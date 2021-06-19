World Yoga Day 2021: With the two waves of the pandemic and its adversities, most of us now realize the benefits of yoga - an ancient Indian discipline - to stay healthy and fit. Yoga poses include multiple complex postures to twist, bend and stretch the body, not just keep your muscles and bones healthy but also boosts the immune system and purifies the mind. While regular exercises are an important part of the discipline, it also includes some key nutritional principles to prepare the body for the poses and keep it adequately hydrated.

Image Credit: iStock

Here is a list of seven drinks, some even finding mentions in the centuries-old Ayurveda medical practice, that go hand-in-hand with yoga.





1.Golden Milk:





According to Ayurveda, the way we prepare milk has a huge impact on how our body reacts to it. The golden milk is prepared by mixing a quarter tablespoon of turmeric in one cup of milk and boiling it. It is then sweetened with a touch of honey. This drink prevents bloating and allergies and the calcium in milk helps lose weight. Golden milk also helps in improving joint pain and muscle stiffness, giving yogis amazing flexibility.

2.Ginger Tea:





Most yoga practitioners start their morning with ginger tea to activate the digestive system. Ginger, a known digestive aid, also helps in recharging the circulatory system. Boil grated ginger for 5 minutes and add a tsp of honey to make your morning tea. Have it 30 minutes before starting your yoga session.

Ginger is loaded with several health benefitting properties

3.Amla Juice:





The Indian gooseberry is high in antioxidants and promotes immune functions. Cut the amla into small pieces and run them through a juicer for a healthy drink any time of the day. Amla enhances liver health and aids digestion.





4.Aam Panna:





Given that it is the mango season, make the most of it to build your body for yoga sessions in this hot and humid weather. This drink keeps your body hydrated, prevents cancer, and regulates diabetes. The high content of Vitamin C in unripe mangoes fights blood disorders and purifies the blood. Vitamin C also aids the production of red blood cells.

Aam panna helps refresh us in no time

5.Coconut Water:





Coconut water is one of those drinks that we take in the most organic way. It is full of nutrients that people often do not get enough. It contains several minerals like Magnesium, manganese, potassium, sodium and calcium.





6.Aloe Vera Juice:





Aloe vera is a short-stemmed plant that stores water in its thick and pointed green leaves. Its juice helps maintain weight by improving the digestive system and regulating hormones. It also reduces blood sugar levels and is believed to enhance fertility.





7.Bael Sherbet:





It's a delightful detox drink for summers. It also helps in nourishing our skin and making them glow. Bael is a round-shaped hard-skinned fruit that has soft pulp within. It helps in digestion and getting rid of ulcers and constipation.