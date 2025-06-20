International Yoga Day: Yoga is one of the oldest and most trusted ways to take care of your health. It helps you feel calm, stay flexible and build strength. In today's fast-paced world, where stress and health issues are becoming common, yoga offers a way to slow down and reconnect with yourself. Every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the many benefits of this ancient Indian practice. While doing yoga regularly is important, what you eat after your session also plays a big role in recovery. The right foods can help restore energy levels and support your body's healing. Below, we'll be sharing a list of desi superfoods that are perfect to eat after your yoga practice.

Also Read: Chef Sarah Todd Brings Hyderabad's Qubani Ka Meetha To MasterChef Australia

When Is International Yoga Day Celebrated? | International Yoga Day Date

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to raise awareness about the benefits of practicing yoga for overall health. Recognised by the United Nations in 2014, the day highlights yoga as a holistic approach to physical, mental and spiritual wellness. It aims to encourage people around the world to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

International Yoga Day 2025 Theme

The theme for International Yoga Day 2025 is 'Yoga For One Earth, One Health'. It highlights the deep connection between individual well-being and the health of our planet. The theme urges people to embrace yoga as a tool for personal healing while also promoting environmental consciousness.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Desi Superfoods You Can Have Post Yoga Session:

1. Makhana

Looking for something light yet satisfying after your yoga routine? Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is a great option. It's rich in protein and easy to digest. Just roast a handful with a pinch of salt and spices for a quick snack that won't leave you feeling sluggish.

2. Moong Dal

A warm bowl of moong dal can be just what your body needs after a good stretch. This humble lentil is packed with plant-based protein and helps support muscle recovery. Pair it with some rice or enjoy it as a soup for a simple, nourishing meal.

3. Ragi

Ragi is loaded with calcium and fibre, making it a great addition to your post-yoga routine. You can cook it as a porridge with a little jaggery or make soft ragi rotis to go with your sabzi. It keeps you full without feeling heavy and supports bone health too.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Chana

Whether you prefer it roasted or boiled, chana is a powerhouse of nutrition. Boiled black chana mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes and lemon juice makes for a refreshing salad that fuels your body and keeps you full for longer.

Also Read: Trying To Lose Weight? These 5 Mango Salads Are Fresh, Filling And Just A Click Away

5. Sattu

Sattu is one of the most underrated desi power foods. Made from roasted Bengal gram, it is cooling, energising and protein-rich. All you need to do is mix a spoonful with water, add a pinch of jeera, and you'll have a refreshing drink that keeps you energised after your workout.





So this International Yoga Day, focus not just on your practice but also on what you eat afterward.