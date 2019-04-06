Intuitive Eating: A Diet That Works Without Dieting

Highlights Follow a diet that is directed and navigated by your own body

Remember that your body has a biological right to be fed

Listen to your mind and eat to your heart's content











Weight loss diets are usually built on the premise of 'limitation' and 'deprivation'. It's not an easy task to follow these crash diets as it takes a toll on the mind while fighting hunger, which is intrinsic to our very being. Eating healthy has always been encouraged but denying your palate the good food taste that it deserves is something not purported by the laws of nature. Conversely, these diets can wreak havoc on your overall well-being. Restriction may lead to bigger cravings and obsession with food and that may lead to overeating on the cheat days. When you overeat, feeling of guilt and self-pity may crawl in. When the mind is dissatisfied, it can swing the brain nerves into depression and anxiety. If you listen to your mind and feed what your body demands, you will lead a better life. Move towards a healthy and fruitful living by pandering to your mind's desires, but mindfully!





Weight loss diet

Follow a diet that is directed and navigated by your own body. If you didn't guess it by now, this kind of diet is called 'intuitive eating.' Studies suggest that your own mind knows best what is good for your body than anyone else's mind. You just have to connect with it, decipher it and use your own discretion to frame your diet.



The concept of 'intuitive eating' was coined by the nutritionist duo - Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch - from California in the year 1995. The idea caught on fast and has been climbing its way up on the popularity charts ever since. The dietitians base their findings on some principles that are important to find success in this form of dieting.









Here are the guidelines laid down by the two nutritionists for a successful 'intuitive eating' diet:





1. Reject The Diet Mentality - Discard all those thoughts of diets lurking around your head and keep it free to embrace 'intuitive eating.'



2. Honour Your Hunger - Remember that your body has a biological right to be fed when it is hungry. Do that.



3. Make Peace With Food - If you shorn yourself of a particular food, you may end up craving for it even more. So, instead of shooing it away, welcome it.



4. Challenge The Food Police - Clear the cloud of 'to eat' and 'not to eat' rules floated by other people. Be your own food police.



5. Respect Your Fullness - Pay attention to your inner body cues. It will tell you when it is hungry or full. The best way to do is to halt for a minute during a meal and ask yourself if you want to eat more or not.



6. Discover The Satisfaction Factor - A satisfied appetite leads to a happy mind. And, a happy mind will keep the body healthy.





