There are not a lot of days that truly unite the world of spirits. But International Whisk(e)y Day, celebrated every year on 27 March, is one of them. No matter which part of the world the amber spirit comes from, this day celebrates both whisky and whiskey and the excellence they bring to your glass. Wondering why some of them are spelt with “e” in the middle? Well, we have all the answers for you.

First, What Is International Whisky Day?

International Whisky Day is a global celebration that was first announced in 2008 and officially launched in 2009 in the Netherlands. But it wasn't created randomly. In fact, it was done to honour Michael Jackson, an English beer and whisky writer and one of the most respected voices in the whisky world. He spent his life travelling, tasting, and documenting whiskies from across the globe, helping people understand this spirit.

What Is The Difference Between Whisky And Whiskey?

At its core, whisky/whisky is a distilled alcoholic drink made from grains like barley, corn, rye, or wheat and aged in wooden barrels (usually oak). The way it's made, where it's made, and even how it's spelt can completely change the taste and experience. Scotland, Japan, Canada, and most of the world use 'whisky' without the ‘e', while Ireland and the United States use 'whiskey'. So, if the whiskey is from Ireland or America, there's usually an “e”. Everywhere else? No “e”.

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How Are These Whiskies Different?

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Production:

Scotch Whisky: To be called 'Scotch', like a Glenfiddich, the whisky must be made with malted barley in Scotland and aged for 3 years.

Irish Whiskey: An Irish Whiskey, like Jameson, is only Irish if it's distilled and matured on Irish soil, with a final alcohol content of over 40%. It's also distilled thrice to achieve the iconic smooth finish that even freshers enjoy.

Japanese Whisky: When it comes to production, this whisky follows Scottish selling and inspiration. According to the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association (JSLMA), authentic Japanese whisky is entirely produced in Japan and goes through a 3-year maturation.

American Whiskey: In the United States, whiskey is big, bold, and diverse. The two popular types of American whiskies are Bourbon, which is mostly made with corn, and Tennessee, which goes through extra filtration.

Flavour Profile:

Scotch Whisky: Scotch whisky is known for its distinctive smoky notes, thanks to the peat. It's rich, deep, and sometimes intense. If you like bold, complex flavours, Scotch is your thing.

Irish Whiskey: Perfect for beginners, Irish whiskey is known for being smooth and easygoing. Since it has very little peat, it's not smoky but boasts complex yet slight sweet notes.

Japanese Whisky: Japanese whiskies, like Suntory Toki, are elegant, refined, and balanced. They're lightly smoky with floral notes.

American Whiskey: Rich and full-bodied, American whiskies, like Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, have a sweet flavour profile, with notes of vanilla and caramel.

What About Whisky In India?

In India, most brands use “whisky” (no “e”), following the Scottish style. But India isn't just following trends anymore, it's creating them. The country is now one of the largest whisky markets in the world, and its craft scene is booming.

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Even when it comes to the spelling, Otherside Whiskey by Third Eye Distillery breaks the norm. Yes, it's made in India, but it uses “whiskey” with an “e”. Rahul Mehra, Co-Founder & CEO, Third Eye Distillery, reveals, “The ‘EY' is our way of drawing a quiet but clear line. Otherside Whiskey doesn't use Scotch in its blend, nor are we trying to be a Scotch or borrow legitimacy from one. This is a whiskey that is confident about where it comes from and unapologetic about the character our terrain brings to it.”

He adds, “It's made and aged entirely in India, shaped by our climate, accelerated by our heat, and defined by conditions that are uniquely ours. What was once seen as a constraint, we see as a creative advantage. So the spelling isn't a stylistic choice, it's a signal of intent. “

To celebrate International Whisky Day this year, make it fun at home with a mini tasting at home, comparing whisky vs whiskey.