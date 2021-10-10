Leftover food can often be a nuisance. While we love to devour freshly cooked delicacies, our tastebuds often revolt against leftover food. So what do we do about them? It's best not to waste food. But if you have got some leftover food, don't throw them away. Instead, turn them into a new delicacy of sorts. If you want, you can turn them into bite-sized snacks that you can easily munch on. If you are wondering what to do with your leftover chapattis or idlis or chicken pieces, you've come to the right place. Here are seven snack recipes that can be made with leftover food:

Cut the leftover idlis into four pieces. Pan fry them in onions, tomatoes. chillies and a melange of spices.

Idli tikki is easy and delicious

2.Stuffed Grilled Sandwiches





If you have leftover sabzi at home, turn it into a yummy filling for a sandwich. Stuff the sabzi between slices of bread.

Stuff the sandwiched with a mix of leftover vegetables

Leftover rotis and parathas will no longer be a nuisance. Turn them into pizza by spreading pizza sauce on them. Then stir fry some vegetables and spread them on top of the parathas. Don't forget to load it with cheese.

Try making these paratha pizzas at home

Leftover dhoklas can be turned into a delicious snack. Cut the dhokla into smaller cubes and add them to a bowl of spiced curd. Put some chutney and chaat masala. Last step: crush a bunch of papdis.

Prepare a yummy chaat with leftover dhokla

D you think that leftover chapattis are good for nothing? Well, they can be rustled up into noodles. Cut the chapattis into fine strips like spaghetti. Then, mix them with vegetables, condiments and sauces.

Try making noodles out of leftover rotis

You can mix leftover poha with spices and vegetables. Mash them with boiled potatoes. Now, roll into cutlets and fry.

Take leftover poha and make these cutlets

Got some leftover chicken? This panini sandwich recipe is one of the best ways to turn them into a snack. You'll need boneless chicken pieces, onion, bell peppers, coriander, smoked cheese and an eggplant and tomato chutney.