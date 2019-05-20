Leftover Paranthas? Transform Them Into A Yummy Parantha Pizza That Your Kids Will Love

Leftover Parantha Pizza For Kids

Highlights Kids are super picky and super fussy about what they eat

They usually discard the boring roti and paranthas

Use those paranthas and make delicious parantha pizza

Ask any mother and she will speak on behalf of all the mothers and tell their tale of woe when it comes to feeding children. Kids are super picky and super fussy about what they eat and it can be a task to prepare something that gets them excited about eating it. You can cook the tastiest of curries and luscious parathas, but there's just no pleasing them. Give them roti or paranthas and you might get the plate back with the food untouched. This is just their way or revolting and reminding that they need something better, something more delicious. You rattle your brains but don't know what to do with the leftover parantha and end up throwing it away. Right?



Nobody likes wastage of food. Cooking something else hurriedly for the kids is another problem at hand. What if you can prepare something in minutes that your kids will love and also don't let the paranthas go waste? Yes, it is possible! You can now send back the plate of the same food to your children, but, with a twist. Use those very paranthas rejected by the kids and transform them into a food that is absolutely loved by them. We are talking about pizza!





(Also Read: Bombay Chapatti Sandwich Recipe)





Here's How You Can Make Parantha Pizza With Leftover Paranthas:



Ingredients:



Leftover paranthas - 2



Butter - 1 tablespoon



Tomato sauce or store-bought pizza sauce - 2 tablespoon



Onions - 2



Capsicum - 1



Tomatoes - 2



Carrot - 1



Cheese of your choice (preferably mozzarella)



Salt to taste



Oregano and chilli flakes to taste





Method:





Step 1: Chop onions, tomatoes and all the vegetables coarsely.



Step 2: Heat oil or ghee in a pan and stir fry the vegetables till they are cooked. Keep it aside.



Step 3: While the veggies are cooking, spread pizza sauce on both the paranthas.



Step 4: Spread the veggies on one parantha and grate some cheese on it. Sprinkle salt, chilli flakes and oregano. Cover it with the second parantha.



Step 5: Heat butter in a pan and place the paranthas and heat on both the sides while pressing firmly so that the paranthas stick to each other.



Step 6: Remove after few minutes or when cheese melts. Cut the pizza into 4 parts with a pizza cutter and your parantha pizza is ready to be served.







(Also Read: 5 Ways To Use Leftover Roti)



Not just with paranthas, you make this delicious pizza with plain leftover chapattis as well. Try this recipe and your kids will never say no to roti.

















