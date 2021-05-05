Are you on a mission to lose some extra pounds? Well, then chances are that you have been keeping yourself away from all your favourite desserts. But now thanks to celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, you can indulge in a yummy brownie or two that is not only healthy but also easy to make. In addition to being flour-free, the recipe is also vegan. Pooja has used flax seeds as the primary ingredient. Flax seeds are rich in key nutrients such as Omega-3 fatty acids, lignans and mucilage. The seeds play an important role in boosting immunity and reducing inflammation.





Besides healthy flax seeds, the recipe is also loaded with several nutritious ingredients such as coconut, yogurt, peanut powder and dates. Let's check out the recipe.





How To Make Pooja Makhija's Healthy Vegan Brownie:

Ingredients:

Flax meal 2 tbsp

Water 6 tbsp





Maple syrup 1 tbsp





Unsweetened cocoa powder 3 tbsp





Unsweetened peanut butter powder 3 tbsp





Dates (soaked) 6 medium





Unsweetened coconut yoghurt 3 tbsp





Baking powder 1/2 tsp





Sea salt 1/4 tsp

Method:

1. Grind some flax seeds to make a flax meal. The flax meal acts as a replacement for eggs.





2. To this powder, add water and maple syrup. Further, add powdered peanut butter to this paste. Pooja explained that powdered peanut butter has 85% fewer calories from fat and twice as much protein.





3. Now, add unsweetened cocoa powder and dates. Ensure that the dates are soaked well before you add them to the blender so they break down into a paste easily.





4. Mix it all up with some sea salt and baking powder.





5. Pooja added a special touch by adding some coconut yogurt and topped the mixture off with some dark chocolate bites for flavour.





6. Now, lay parchment paper over a baking tray and empty the mixture over it. Bake it at 200c for 45 minutes.





There you go! Your delicious vegan brownies are ready.

Watch The Complete Recipe Video Here:

Previously, Pooja had also shared the recipe for a vegan, sugar-free ice cream that you can binge on without guilt.





Sharing her recipe on Instagram, Pooja said, "Something to brighten up the #lockdown gloomy covid drain around us. Not to forget - WITH improving our health not worsening it. Healthy, #vegan zero added sugar more importantly easy and most importantly delicious homemade magnum ice cream!!!!! My bonus? My girls loved it."





For the ice cream too, she kept the ingredients simple and included coconut milk, cashew, dates, vanilla extract, powdered peanut butter, coconut oil and dark chocolate. Click here to know more.





Try the recipes and tell us what you think of Pooja Makhija's healthy dessert recipes.









