Watermelons arrive just in time to rescue us from the sultry heat with their refreshing and cool crunch. The versatility of the fruit makes it the perfect ingredient in a wide range of dishes from juices and salads to frozen desserts. Aside from its juicy sweetness, the fruit has several health benefits, it has a low-calorie content that is perfect to aid weight loss and help you watch your calorie count. It is high in vitamin C which helps to nourish skin and make it glow. And we are here with a list of seven delicious reasons to simply love watermelon.

7 Watermelon Recipes For Summer Diet:

Watermelon Basil Cooler

Summers are meant for coolers, and this watermelon basil cooler is the perfect drink to enjoy on a hot day. The sweetness of the watermelon combined with the zesty flavour of basil makes for one very refreshing drink. Check out the recipe.

Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie

A smoothie made with watermelon and juicy strawberry combined with creamy yogurt is all you need to beat the heat. This healthy drink topped with chia seeds packs quite a flavour punch. Take a look at the recipe.

Watermelon And Dry Fruit Punch

If you thought watermelon only goes well with other fruits in a drink, well, think again. This punch is a perfect blend of refreshing, tasty and healthy courtesy of all the nuts in. Try it out.

Kokum and Watermelon Gazpacho

The fruit is so versatile that it can be used as an ingredient even in savoury dishes. A gazpacho is a Spanish soup that is made by blending raw vegetables and served cold. Here is our fruity twist on the traditional soup.

Spicy Watermelon Soup

Want to add a dash of spice to your sweet watermelon? Then this recipe is perfect for you. A mix of hot chilli flakes with the cooling sweetness of the fruit is bound to make your mouth water.

Watermelon Halwa

Add some desi magic to your menu with this delicious halwa recipe made using the rind of the watermelon mixed with the subtle earthy flavour of saffron to end your meals on a sweet note.

Watermelon Salad

While the perfect match may not exist, the perfect salad made with ingredients that complement each other does. The saccharine watermelon is balanced perfectly with the salty tang of the crumbly feta cheese. To experience this culinary delight, check out the recipe.

If you are a Harry Styles fan and crave that watermelon sugar high, let us know in the comments below which of these recipes was your favourite.