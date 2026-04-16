In peak summer, when we're not in the mood for an elaborate meal, a simple slice of bread with jam or marmalade on top does the job. There's something very comforting about opening a jar of fresh fruit spread made when fruits are at their juiciest and sweetest. But here's what most people don't realise: jam and marmalade are not the same thing. They're both made with fruits but carry distinct personalities. And once you understand the difference, you'll start appreciating marmalade in a whole new way.

What Exactly Is Jam?

We have all grown up spreading strawberry jam on toast, slathering mango jam in sandwiches, and gulping down spoonfuls of mixed fruit jams. The smooth and dessert-like spread is made by cooking whole or chopped fruits with sugar until the mixture thickens. Jam is something we all associate with comfort and the sweetness of familiar flavours.

What Makes Marmalade Different?

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Marmalade is a little more complex than jam, and that's what makes it exciting. It's usually made using citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, or grapefruits. But what actually makes it stand out is that, unlike jam, marmalade is made with more than just fruit pulp and juices. Fruit peels are an essential ingredient, giving the marmalade a bitter edge. It's also more chunky with layered flavours. Think of it as jam with a personality. Instead of just sweet, you get to enjoy sweet, tangy, and bitter notes, all in one bite.

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At first taste, marmalade can feel a bit unusual, especially if you're used to very sweet jams. That slight bitterness from the peel balances the sugar, intensifying the overall flavour. This complexity makes it perfect to pair with buttered toasts, croissants, cheese boards, and even grilled veggies and meats.

5 Summer Fruits You Can Turn Into Marmalade

Summer fruits are sweeter, juicier, and full of fresh flavours. When you cook these fruits down, along with their peel, the flavours become richer and more delicious. Here are some fruits you can use to make marmalade this summer.

1. Orange

Orange marmalade is one of the most popular variants, boasting the perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and slightly bitter flavours. If you're trying marmalade for the first time, this is the right fruit to start with. Try adding a dollop to your stir-fry veggies for a citrussy kick.

2. Lemon

Lemon marmalade is bright and packs a punch. It has a strong citrus kick that wakes up your taste buds instantly. Even a little bit of it will add a refreshing touch to your summer meals. Slather it on a roti or a slice of bread for a quick snack.

3. Mango

Mango marmalade feels like summer in India, bottled. It's like your favourite mango drink, but spreadable. It's naturally sweet and rich, but when you add a bit of lemon or lime peel, it gets that classic marmalade depth. Adding it to your salads and sandwiches is the summer upgrade you need.

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4. Pineapple

Pineapple works beautifully because it already has that sweet-tangy balance. When you add some citrus peel, you get bright, tropical, and slightly sharp marmalade. This one will pair perfectly with cheese or even over pancakes.

5. Peach

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Peach marmalade is lighter and more delicate. Since peaches don't have strong peels, adding orange or lemon rind helps create that marmalade texture and flavour. It feels elegant and a little fancy, perfect to glaze on grilled chicken or tofu.

Jam is sweet, smooth, and familiar, and marmalade is zesty, slightly bitter, and more layered. They're both delicious, but marmalade feels a little more adventurous. So this summer, instead of spreading jam, try making marmalade at home