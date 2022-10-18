Easy to make and super fulfilling, parathas were undoubtedly a huge part of our childhood meals. We would often find the scrumptious paratha rolls tucked into our tiffin box for our school lunch by our mothers. Be it aloo or gobhi paratha, plain or mirchi paratha - there were so many paratha recipes that we used to relish as children. And now, a paratha recipe by a food blogger has made the internet nostalgic. Known as @bismillah_rasoi on Instagram, the blogger has created some delicious parathas with jam and sugar filling and the recipes are now viral. Take a look:

(Also Read: Food Blogger Uses Paratha To Make Pizza Puff; Internet Approves This Desi Hack)





In the Cheeni paratha recipe, a spoonful of sugar was spread out on a flat roti. It was then folded and cooked on a heated tawa with a bit of ghee spread on it. Meanwhile, in the jam paratha a similar process was followed - only that the sugar was replaced with mixed fruit jam.





The cheeni and jam parathas received a combined total of over 800k views and thousands of comments. People loved the creations and said that these parathas took them back to their childhood and made them travel along memory lane. "Reminds me of my old childhood days and really miss my mom," said one user while another wrote, "One of my favourite lunchboxes!" Others expressed their fondness for the cheeni parantha and said it was better than any other paratha they had ever tasted. "My most favourite paratha! Aloo paratha, gobhi paratha, any paratha - sabko fail kar deta hai yeh [it beats any other paratha recipe]."





Interestingly, this is not the only paratha recipe to have gone viral recently. A woman had gone viral for creating a chocolate paratha and topping it with vanilla ice cream. Although this too was a sweet paratha recipe, the internet was divided and gave mixed responses about this recipe. Click here to read more about this story.