Anything we eat has both positive and negative effects on our bodies. This is why, it's critical to comprehend which foods are best for our bodies and why. Just like our general health, our sexual health is important and is influenced by our diet. Many of you may not be aware that certain juices and foods might help to raise the body's testosterone levels, which make them a great fertility food. Try incorporating foods and juice that will benefit you if you want to amp up your sex life. This is a list of the top 5 juices to include in your diet each day to increase testosterone levels.





Here Are 6 Testosterone-Boosting Juices:

1. Pomegranates Juice

Who would have thought that fresh pomegranate juice can benefit the sexual health of an individual! Pomegranate boosts testosterone levels as it helps in facilitating nitric oxide production. The compounds that are found in the pomegranate juice increase a particular component which is responsible for creating nitric oxide. So adding fresh pomegranate juice will be beneficial for your sexual health.

2. Pineapple Mint Juice

We all know that pineapple is rich in vitamin C, which makes it the most exotic citrus fruit. Besides this, you'll be surprised to know that it's also rich in vitamin B, which makes it a good food option to increase sexual health. Incorporate fresh pineapple juice with a dash of fresh pepper mint in your daily diet.





3. Beetroot Juice

Beetroot is full of vitamins and antioxidants. Apart from these, it is also rich in dietary nitrates that boost testosterone count. Having beetroot juice 2-3 times a week can increase your sexual health. To make this, put chopped beetroot in the juicer and separate the pulp. Add black pepper and salt in your beet juice to enhance taste.

Beet is rich in vitamin B9. Photo Credit: istock

4. Oat Milk

Many of you might not be a big fan of oat milk, because it doesn't taste like our regular cow milk. But you'll definitely want to add it to your diet, if you want to boost testosterone level. Oats increase the testosterone available in your bloodstream, which makes it a good for increasing one's sexual health. Have fresh oat milk for your breakfast and have a fun sex life.

5. Green Smoothie

Green vegetables like spinach, broccoli and avocados are full of nutrition. These have testosterone-boosting properties, which will benefit your sexual health. Just make this green smoothie at home by blending in the above veggies with a cup of plain yogurt. Within 5 minutes, your smoothie will be ready.

Make fresh green smoothie at home. Photo Credit: istock

6. Almond and Dates Shake

Almonds have aphrodisiac qualities, which is why it's also called a fertility food. Also, for years, men have been eating dates to enrich their sexual health. Combining both of these fertility foods will make one testosterone-boosting drink. Just add a handful or soaked almonds and dates to milk and combine in a blender. Mix it well and make a healthy smoothie at home.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.