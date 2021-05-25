Black chicken, also known as kadaknath, is a unique chicken breed native to Madhya Pradesh. It is also available in some regions of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. What makes it popular is the flavourful meat. Kadaknath chicken is said to have a distinctive taste, which when added to any recipe, makes it yet more delectable. Besides, it is also said to have several health benefits - it is rich in protein and has low cholesterol and fat content. Several experts suggest that kadaknath chicken has a much-enriched nutrient-profile, as compared to the other chicken varieties. In 2018, the meat from this breed received a geographical indication (GI) tag that was approved by the Indian government.





Considering the popularity, we bring a special chicken curry recipe that is made with kadaknath chicken. However, due to its low-fat content, there is a tendency of the meat getting dry and tough. So, we suggest, couple it with some subtle flavours, reminiscing the taste and aroma of country-style chicken curry.

How To Make Kadaknath Chicken Curry At Home | Kadaknath Chicken Curry Recipe:

Kadaknath curry is a village style chicken curry recipe made with chunks of black chicken and very light masala. It is generally eaten with a plain roti, so that the flavour and texture of the chicken stands out. To begin with the recipe, all you have to do is marinade kadaknath chicken pieces with spiced hung curd. Heat oil in a pan and add onions, ginger garlic paste, green chillies, turmeric paste, cumin powder, garam masala. Mix everything well. Following this, add other herbs and spices like turmeric, pori powder, red chilli powder etc. Stir until the masala is cooked well. Add marinated kadaknath chicken to the gravy and cook until the chicken turns tender. Finally, garnish it with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.





Click here to read a step-by-step recipe of kadaknath chicken curry.





Try this highly nutritious chicken curry at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.