Kaffa Cerrado's Coffee Masterclass Was An Exciting Tryst With Coffee And Lots Of Trivia

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear coffee? "Piping hot," "something that wakes me up," "magic," or "addiction," are a few responses that echoed in the room when Krittivas, founder of Kaffa Cerrado, asked this simple question in the coffee master class hosted at Kaffa Cerrado-Roastery at Okhla Phase 2. We were told that most of these responses were influenced by the marketing of coffee over the years. It has been advertised as this rejuvenating drink that is supposed to charge you instantly. But did you know the caffeine content in tea is much higher than in coffee? The session was all about such common myths, perceptions and trivia about our favourite cup of Joe.











The coffee tasting was a riveting exploration of coffee, in its many exciting and familiar avatars. We started the tasting with four samples of black coffee. Yes, we tasted them all, and to our surprise none of the coffee tasted similar to one another. We were given tray that had a piece of walnut, a piece of chocolate, some jasmine tea and vanilla essence. After tasting each sample, we had to recognise the flavour of the coffee and place the contents on the tray in front of it. Well, none of us got all the flavours right, but we did take home a lot of trivia on the origins of these coffee samples. They tasted different because of their regions of cultivation. Ethiopia, Brazil, Mexico and Kenya, Kaffa Cerrado offers amazing range of blends and brews from several estates around the world.

Situated in Okhla phase 2, Kaffa Cerrado-Roastery is an ideal place for coffee lovers to sit and unwind over their favourite cup of coffee and nibble into some yummy snacks. The food menu is simple and exquisite, since they want their coffee to be the real star, you may find the menu limited in terms of options. We absolutely loved the lemon and cheese fries.





We later took the tour of the roastery, where each coffee bean is hand ground and roasted. Each batch goes through quality and freshness checks, we were told. Large coffee grinders, sacks filled with coffee beans, traditional coffee equipment and cutesy mugs, the roastery is a haven for coffee lovers.











Did you know that coffee is the second most widely consumed beverage around the world? We learnt it over this weekend too. Coffee nerds, this new cafe in town may be the new adda you have been looking for all this while.







Where: A 77, Pocket D, Okhla Phase II, Okhla Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110020







