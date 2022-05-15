The newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, also widely known as #vickat on social media, are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood! Ever since their fairytale wedding in Rajasthan, we just can't get enough of the two actors! The power couple is on a trip to the United States and their foodie adventures from the country have us hooked! From the duo eating out at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York to Katrina sharing her favourite pancakes, food has been a big part of their trip abroad. Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared another foodie moment from their trip that has our mind-blown. He received a beautiful bouquet of flowers, and it turns out, that the flowers come with a twist!





Take a look:

Who doesn't love dessert? There is something about biting into an indulgent dessert that makes us feel so good! It doesn't matter how our day goes, a slice of chocolate cake or a creamy cupcake would just uplift our mood and bring a smile to our faces. Nowadays, bakers have started to get creative with dessert. If you have been browsing the internet, then you must have come across reality cakes, where people would bake cakes that look exactly like a snake or a telephone. The craftsmanship of these bakers is just wonderful, tricking our eyes into believing the illusion! In Vicky Kaushal's recent Instagram story, we faced the exact situation, our eyes were tricked into believing the illusion. What looks like a bouquet of flowers in the image, is actually a bunch of cupcakes! Isn't that just so surprising! The flowers made from frosting look so realistic that they look like real flowers.







What did you think of Vicky Kaushal's cupcake bouquet? Do tell us in the comments section below!