Let's admit it, our curiosity about our favorite Bollywood stars has led us to their social media profiles more than once. While we love seeing glimpses of their fabulous parties and dreamy vacations, the one thing that particularly interests most of us is food. Much to our delight, many of these stars are self-confessed foodies and they don't shy away from letting their foodie side shine on Instagram. Karisma Kapoor is one of the celebrities who keeps her fans and followers updated and entertained with her gastronomic adventures. Recently the actor has been actively sharing the delicious dinners and desserts that she is devouring on. Take a look.





On Monday, Karisma was seen enjoying a hearty dinner that featured Dal Gosht and kadak Pav. A bowl full of Dal Gosht garnished with mint leaves was served alongside some fluffy pavs. The actor must have been extremely impressed with the combination as she wrote 'Dal Gosht and kadak Pav, killed it' while she thanked her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora for the yummy food. Look at the picture here:

The actor shared the image on Instagram

For the uninitiated, Dal Gosht is a comforting and delicious one-pot mutton curry made with urad dal and other Indian spices. The mutton is cooked in a rich onion-based gravy, letting it simmer in its own fat for almost an hour. Once the pieces of meat are soft and tender, the dal is added, and a luscious mutton curry is ready. Garnish with mint leaves and enjoy a decadent dinner like the diva herself, click here for the recipe.

Dal Gosht is made with mutton and urad dal

Karisma is seen enjoying the dal gosht with a Mumbai style pav on the side, although you can enjoy the curry with soft roti or fluffy rice too, if you want a dinner just like Karisma's, here is how you can prepare Mumbai style pav at home easily.





Try these recipes and let us know how your dinner goes in the comments below.