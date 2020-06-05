Karisma Kapoor's Love For This Summer Drink Is The Most Relatable Thing On Internet Today

Mangoes are an intrinsic part of Indian summers

Indian summers are incomplete without our collective obsession for mangoes. Given a chance, we can have mangoes all through the day, and looks like we found a fellow mango lover in Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor as well. Days after she posted this amazing throwback post about her penchant for mangoes. She took to Instagram again to give us a sneak peak of her happy face while chugging a glassful of Mango shake. "Me + Mango Milkshake = 😌", she captioned the short video. If this not the most relatable food post on Instagram today, we don't know what is!





Mangoes are an intrinsic part of Indian summers. Surprisingly enough, it has gained a bad rep in the world of health and nutrition for its supposed weight-inducing properties. Many popular nutritionists such as Rujuta Diwekar and Pooja Makhija have debunked the myth. Mangoes, if consumed in moderation, do no harm to your weight loss journey. They are, in fact, filled with fibre, minerals and a range if antioxidants that could fight free radical damage in your body. If you are off-sugar, mango could even help satisfy the sugar cravings because of its natural sweetness. Karisma Kapoor has also developed a knack for baking during lockdown; her Instagram feed is filled with delicious baked goods(think: chocolate cake, cupcakes and ganache). Have a look yourself!





