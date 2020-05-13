Karisma Kapoor's Quarantine Cupcakes Are Stuff Dreams Are Made Of! (Pics Inside)

This is not the first time, Karisma has been vocal about her lover for chocolate.

It seems as if the whole world has developed a knack for cooking off-late and our Bollywood stars are not far behind in the race either. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who was recently spotted in the web series 'Mentalhood', has been cooking up a storm in her kitchen nowadays, during lockdown. On Tuesday evening, she posted an image of chocolate cupcakes that looked so decadent and moist that we perhaps would gobble it up in one go if they were any nearer to us. But alas, they were only for the actress and her family. You can see the drool-worthy picture here, "Cupcake anyone, made by me", she captioned the image. We spotted a radiant Karishma holding up a plateful of six chocolate cupcakes topped off with creamy chocolate ganache. Incidentally, her good friends in the industry Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan also share a penchant for baking.





This is not the first time, Karisma has been vocal about her lover for chocolate. A couple of days back she shared a picture of rich chocolate cake, with a caption, "What's ur go to comfort food ? Mine is a big piece of #chocolatecake (made by me) Let me know what's ur's?" A few days back she expressed her love for coffee as well in this amazing post. Can she be more relatable, we guess not!





