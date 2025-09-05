Pulao has always been a star in Indian kitchens, a dish that's simple yet special, comforting yet full of flavour. From festive meals to everyday dinners, it's a crowd-pleaser that never fails to bring people together. Each region of India has its own take on this beloved rice dish, creating endless variations that reflect local tastes and ingredients. But among all these versions, Karnataka-Style Pulao truly stands out. Its aroma draws you in, turning a familiar favourite into something extraordinary. Light yet unforgettable, this South Indian classic is a must-try for all you pulao lovers out there. This recipe was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithshivangi_.

Why Is Karnataka-Style Pulao So Special?

Karnataka-Style Pulao stands out for its aromatic blend of fresh herbs, spices, and coconut, giving it a unique, fragrant flavour that's both rich and comforting. The combination of vegetables and soya chunks makes it wholesome, while the slow-cooked rice absorbs all the spices perfectly, creating a taste that's truly unforgettable.

Is Karnataka-Style Pulao Healthy?

Yes! Karnataka-Style Pulao is a wholesome and nutritious dish. Made with fresh vegetables and masalas, it provides fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. Adding soya chunks or other protein sources makes it even more balanced, while cooking with minimal oil keeps it light and healthy without compromising on flavour.

What Goes Best With Karnataka-Style Pulao?

Karnataka-Style Pulao pairs beautifully with cooling sides like raita, a simple cucumber-onion salad or a tangy pickle. For a complete meal, you can also serve it with vegetable kurma, paneer curry or a mild dal, which complement the pulao's aromatic flavours without overpowering them.

How To Make Karnataka-Style Pulao | Pulao Recipes

Heat oil in a kadhai and add cinnamon and cloves. Fry chopped onion, green chillies, garlic and ginger until fragrant.

Add coriander leaves, mint leaves and grated coconut. Saute briefly, let it cool and grind into a smooth paste.

In the same kadhai, heat ghee and fry star anise, bay leaf, onion and tomato until soft. Add chopped vegetables and soaked soya chunks, frying for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the mint-coriander paste, turmeric and salt. Fry until aromatic.

Pour in double the water (4 cups for 2 cups rice), bring to a boil, add soaked rice, cover, and cook for 15 minutes.

Turn off the flame, let it rest for 15-20 minutes, fluff gently and serve hot with raita.

Tips For Making Perfect Karnataka-Style Pulao At Home:

Soak the rice for at least 20-30 minutes before cooking to ensure fluffy grains.

Use fresh herbs like coriander and mint for a vibrant aroma and authentic flavour.

Cook on low flame after adding water so the rice absorbs the spices evenly.

Let it rest for 15-20 minutes after cooking before fluffing to keep the pulao light and non-sticky.

Will you try this Karnataka-Style Pulao at home?