Keto Diet: Savour This Keto Tom Yum Soup To Drive Away The Monsoon Chill 

Monsoon season is finally here and there's nothing better than curling up in a blanket while sipping on a bowlful of warm and comforting soup. The slight nip in the air is making us crave for all things warm and cosy, be it a plateful of hot bhajiyas or a rich creamy soup. When it comes to soups, tom yum soup stands out to be a perfect pick for monsoons. Thanks to its hot and sour flavour, both of which are quite pleasing to the palate. However, to make the culinary experience even more enticing for you, we've got you an interesting recipe of tom yum soup with a slight makeover.





Famous YouTube Chef Sahil Makhija has given a healthy makeover to the classic recipe of tom yum soup by adding to it a keto element. This keto-friendly tom yum soup recipe, posted on the YouTube Channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen', is an ideal way to appease those unavoidable cravings. Ketogenic diet has become a rage of sorts in the world of health and nutrition. In this diet, one is supposed to up their fat intake and cut down on their carb intake.





The classic tom yum soup has two varieties; one is the clear soup, and the other is the creamy version. In the recipe video shared below, Sahil has made the creamy version of tom yum soup using prawns. So, go ahead and try this delectable soup recipe in the comforts of your kitchen.

Watch How To Make Keto Tom Yum Soup At Home (Video):













Happy Cooking!









