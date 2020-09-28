Watch: These Keto Chicken Momos Will Make Your Weight Loss Diet A Scrumptious Affair

SEARCH
A reason for its popularity is the fact that you don't really have to give up on your favourite foods in this regime. Instead, you can give it a keto twist by replacing some ingredients in the recipe

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: September 28, 2020 14:51 IST

All we have to do is to replace the momo wrap with blanched cabbage leaves

The popularity of the keto diet is no secret to the world! This fad diet has gained momentum in recent years due to its quick weight loss results. In this process, carbs are eliminated from the diet and replaced by high-fat foods. This leads to a metabolic state of ketosis in our body. Another reason for its popularity is the fact that you don't really have to give up on your favourite foods in this regime. Instead, you can give it a keto twist by replacing some ingredients in the recipe. Few such lip-smacking keto-friendly dishes are keto dosa, keto dal makhani, keto butter chicken et al.

We found you another such appetising dish that will make your keto diet regime a delicious affair - it's the keto-friendly chicken momos. All we have to do is to replace the momo wrap (generally made with maida) with blanched cabbage leaves!

In this recipe, we have to prepare a chicken filling with minced chicken, onion, spring onion, chives, sesame oil and some spices and wrap them with cabbage leaves and steam like regular momos. And a plate of keto-friendly chicken momo is ready in just a few minutes. Enjoy your meal!

Here's The Written Recipe For Keto-Friendly Chicken Momo:

Ingredients: 

Minced chicken- 500-gram

Blanched cabbage- 9-10 leaves

Onion- 1, chopped

Sesame oil- 1 teaspoon

Chives- 1 tablespoon

Spring onion- 1 tablespoon

Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tablespoon

Salt- as per taste

Black pepper- half teaspoon

Chilli flakes- 1 teaspoon

Oregano- 1 teaspoon

Ginger powder- Half teaspoon

Method:

Step 1. Add all the ingredients (except the blanched cabbage) to the minced chicken and mix everything well.

Step 2. Now, take a cabbage leaf, add some chicken filling to it and wrap like a momo.

Step 3. Steam the momos for 10 to 15 minutes and they are ready to be served.

Try these appetising keto-friendly chicken momos and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.

