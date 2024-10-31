Cycling uphill is a whole different adventure compared to cruising on flat terrain. Just a couple of hours from the flatlands of Jammu airport lies the stunning Sanget Valley-Patnitop region, a world apart. Riding through the Himalayan foothills might've made for some killer Instagram posts, but let me tell you, it was a workout for my legs! After a long day, I made my way back to Skyview by Empyrean, my cosy weekend getaway, with a massive appetite. Luckily, the culinary team had a delicious surprise waiting for me.





Not too far from Udhampur, the Sanget Valley boasts its own culinary gems. While Jammu often takes a backseat to the more famous dishes from Kashmir, one dish has been stealing the spotlight: Khatta Meat from the Dogra community. Thanks to a growing interest in regional cuisines in our post-pandemic world, this unique dish has gained quite the fanbase-especially on chilly mountain days. And the view from the Banana Leaf restaurant at Skyview by Empyrean made for the perfect backdrop as I indulged.





According to the culinary team (see recipe), it's the signature hot charcoal smoking technique that gives this dish its one-of-a-kind flavour. But Khatta Meat is more than just smoky goodness. There are two standout steps in the recipe-finishing it with dry mango powder and pomegranate seeds and garnishing it with fresh coriander and green chillies - that create a burst of flavour with every bite.

The secret to nailing this dish is smoking those tender mutton chunks with hot charcoal soaked in desi ghee. This happens both during and after cooking. The dish combines a mix of ground and whole spices, red onion, special Kashmiri masala, and mutton cooked in mustard oil. The result? Meat so tender it practically melts in your mouth! While you can pair it with rice or rotis, in the Jammu region, it's often served with Dogri Gheur, a traditional welcome dish for brides or special guests. Don't be fooled by the seemingly complex smoking process; making Khatta Meat is surprisingly easy and totally worth the effort for its mouthwatering blend of tangy and smoky flavours.

Khatta Meat Recipe | How To Make Khatta Meat

Recipe courtesy - Skyview by Empyrean

Ingredients

Mutton: 500 gm

Onion (fried): 250 gm

Ginger Garlic Paste: 15 gm

Turmeric Powder: 5 gm

Kasoori Methi: 20 gm

Red Chili Powder: 5 gm

Green Chilli: 4 nos.

Salt: To taste

Amchur: 10 gm

Fennel Seeds Powder: 15 gm

Mustard Oil: 60 ml

Charcoal for smoking

For Garam Masala

Cumin Seeds: 15 gm

Coriander Seeds: 10 gm

Black Cardamom: 2 nos.

Green Cardamom: 2 nos.

Cloves: 5 nos.

Cinnamon Stick: 2 sticks

Method To Make Khatta Meat

Roast cumin seeds and coriander seeds in a pan. Grind roasted seeds along with black and green cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon to make fresh garam masala powder. Marinate mutton with ginger garlic paste, salt, chilli powder, turmeric powder, amchur powder, garam masala, mustard oil, and yogurt; set aside for an hour. Heat mustard oil in a heavy-bottomed pan until smoking, add cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves, then saute. Add onions and marinated mutton, followed by remaining spices and lemon juice; cook for a bit. Add water and let the mutton cook until tender. Once the meat is cooked, stir in amchur and fennel (saunf) powder. Heat charcoal until red hot, place it in a small bowl and set it over the meat in the pan/cooker. Pour a little desi ghee or mustard oil over the hot charcoal, and cover the pan with a lid for 1 minute. Garnish with coriander, fried onions, and green chilli, then serve with boiled rice or roti.