The monsoon season has officially begun in most parts of the country. The weather is slowly changing, and the showers are definitely helping to provide relief from the sweltering summer heat. But that's not all that the monsoon season has to offer. Along with the rain, another thing that comes along is our craving for all things crispy and fried. Imagine it's pouring heavily outside and you're savouring a plate full of pakoras. Quite tempting, right? This urge to indulge in crispy snacks during the monsoon season is something that we possibly cannot resist. Of course, pakoras are our go-to option on rainy days, but there's no harm in trying out some new recipes. Today, we bring you a lip-smacking snack recipe that'll leave you asking for more: aloo kurkure.

Photo Credit: Istock

What Is Aloo Kurkure?

We're all aware of dishes such as kurkuri bhindi, kurkure paneer, or even kurkure momos. But this recipe is quite unique as it uses the humble aloo and transforms it into a crispy and delicious snack. The potatoes are mashed and combined with flavorful spices, shaped into balls, dipped in a maida slurry, and then coated with poha. It is then deep-fried until it turns perfectly crispy on the outside. The secret behind the crispy texture of this snack is the poha that we use for coating it. So, make sure to cover them nicely with it.

What To Serve With Aloo Kurkure?

If you're wondering what to pair with aloo kurkure, then we suggest you opt for pudina chutney. It will complement all the flavours really well. Aloo kurkure makes a delicious snack to have in the evenings along with chai and coffee. It can also be served as an appetiser or snack at dinner parties and will definitely be a crowd-pleaser.

Aloo Kurkure Recipe: How To Make Aloo Kurkure

Begin by boiling the potatoes in a pressure cooker. Once done, transfer them to a bowl and mash them nicely. To this, add chopped mint leaves, green chillies, jeera powder, salt, and lemon juice. Mix well, and combine the mixture nicely. Divide the mixture into even-sized balls and keep them aside. Now, we need to prepare the coating in which we'll dip these balls. For this, add maida and water to a bowl to form a thick paste. Dip the balls into this paste and gently roll them in the poha. Heat oil in a kadhai set on a medium flame. Gradually add the coated aloo balls and deep fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Serve hot and enjoy! Aloo kurkure is ready to be relished.

Sounds delicious, right? Make this yummy snack at home and enjoy the monsoon weather the right way. If you're looking for more such crispy snack recipes, click here to explore some of our best ones.